Zambia | Life in Zambia: what is the day to day of the largest Peruvian community in Africa | WORLD

In Zambia about 400 compatriots live, the peruvian community largest of Africa. Virtually all of them are concentrated in the Kitwe mining area, located in the Copperbelt province, which is not for nothing translated as ‘copper belt’. The mining it is the economic engine of this nation of 18 million inhabitants and many compatriots found an opportunity there.

“Kitwe is like our San Ramón or Iquitos; the population is not very large, there is a lot of green and the climate is wonderful, like in the jungle area of ​​Peru”, comments Javier Meléndez, who has been there for 16 of his 55 years. He says that since 2002 Zambia began to receive peruvian specialized in mining, mainly in copper. First, those who were going to work in the big companies arrived, but soon contractors were established who formed companies to provide services in the same field.

Several Peruvian capital companies operate in Zambia.

Meléndez, coordinator of the contractor Reliant Mining and Construction and of the Peruvian community in Kitwe, points out that some six or eight companies with Peruvian capital have provided services since 2003 in different areas of the mining sector such as development, production and exploration, and even today there are people who continue to venture to set up their own companies in the mining sector. “AHere there are important colonies such as the English, the Italian, the Indian and the Greek. From Latin America, the main one is the Peruvian”, he adds.

The Peruvian ambassador in South Africa, Jorge Félix Rubio, concurrent in Mozambique and Zambiarecognizes the Peruvians who work in Kitwe as highly qualified professionals in vertical drilling and tunnel maintenance.

A few weeks ago, the Peruvian community received Jorge Félix Rubio, Peru's ambassador to South Africa, with attendance in Zambia and Mozambique.

(Photo: Embassy of Peru in South Africa / Courtesy for El Comercio)

“The importance of this community is not only that there are 400 Peruvians, including their families, but also that there are companies with Peruvian capital that employ both compatriots and nearly 4,000 Zambians.”, affirms the ambassador, who presented his credentials in Lusaka, the capital of Zambia, in May.

He adds that around 750 Peruvians are in Africa. In addition to Zambia, the largest number of compatriots is in South Africa. There are also more than 200 peacekeepers in the Central African Republic.

living traditions

This year, the Peruvian community celebrated the National Holidays in style. The meeting was in mid-August and included a sports day and a gala event full of dance and flavor. There was a parade of allegorical cars and each company presented a typical dance number from our country. For the third time, the music was provided by a Peruvian band brought from Tarma especially for the occasion.

“It was the first party in more than two years due to the pandemic. We had the presence of Ambassador Félix Rubio. It was spectacular, really there you realize the number of Peruvians who live here”says Carlos Giles, a 33-year-old Tacneño who has spent the last four years in Zambia, where he is a warehouse superintendent for an underground mining contractor.

Peruvians in Kitwe gathered in August to celebrate the National Holidays of Peru.

Each company presented a number of typical dances.

Peruvians share the culture of the country with the locals.

“The effort of the Peruvians is collaborating with the development and well-being of the Zambians and the people of Kitwe especially.” Jorge Félix Rubio, Ambassador of Peru in South Africa with attendance in Zambia and Mozambique

For the compatriots it has been easy to adapt. They value both the warmth and hospitality of the locals as well as low crime. The Victoria Falls, on the border with Zimbabwe, are an inevitable stop on the tourist route.

Huancaino Ritaldo Chaupis came to Zambia Five years ago. He had already spent a season in the Congo, so making the decision was easy for him. Initially he went alone, but then his wife arrived. For him, food is one of the bridges that unites cultures.

(Photo: Embassy of Peru in South Africa / Courtesy for El Comercio)

“The typical food of Zambia is ground corn cooked without salt which is called nshima. They eat it every day, it’s like rice for us. It is the essential in a dish, they prepare it with chicken, fish, vegetables or other things and eat it by hand, even in a restaurant”, says the mining engineer.

Most compatriots cook Peruvian food, they have even taught Zambians how to prepare it. “Obviously the inputs are not the same; when I go to Peru I bring some ingredients. There are also Peruvians who enjoy the local food, especially those who have married Zambian women.”.

Precisely one of the latter is Giles, who married a Zambian woman in July whom he taught to cook Peruvian dishes. “Delicious cuisine, lomo saltado comes out great”.

Carlos Giles married a Zambian with whom he shares the culture of Peru.

(Photo: Carlos Giles / Courtesy for El Comercio)

Of course, seafood is quite a challenge. Zambia is landlocked, so some products arrive frozen from South Africa. “A fresh cebiche is missed here”, acknowledges Chaupis.