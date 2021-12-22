Zambon Health Campus, two towers north of Milan

Appointment in November 2022: this is the date announced by OpenZone, the science campus on the outskirts of Milan dedicated to health created by the Zambon group, for the inauguration of its two new towers under construction and which will officially conclude the development plan by 69 million euros launched in 2018.

In less than twelve months, therefore, OpenZone will reach an area of ​​37 thousand square meters with the possibility of hosting up to 1,200 people. “We are working to be able to give the territory and the national ecosystem of Life Sciences as soon as possible a campus with additional spaces for quality innovative companies, which find themselves in a technological and sustainable reality that reflects our passion for the future – has declared Elena Zambon, president of Zambon and creator of OpenZone – A future full of opportunities and responsibilities that we want to share with all the companies that have chosen or will choose to feed the OpenZone community made up of scientists, researchers and entrepreneurs, which aims to improve the lives of patients “.

The first tower will be forty-five meters high (seven floors), the second thirty-three meters (five floors), as well as four underground floors (parking lots and technical rooms). The new towers under construction will host technologically advanced research laboratories and spaces dedicated to entrepreneurial initiatives for startups and innovative solutions in the health field that will be added to the existing structures.

The project, which aims at high technological and sustainability targets and pursues energy efficiency objectives, was carried out following the BIM (Building Information Modeling) methodology which guarantees an optimization of the planning, construction and management of the construction. Not least, it will be used for the entire life cycle of the building in the maintenance and facility management areas. The environmental sustainability values ​​of the project are supported by an overall strategy that includes both certain choices in the functional organization of the spaces, and passive systems and active technologies that guarantee maximum performance in terms of criteria established in the LEED rating system (eg. Sustainable sites, Water Efficiency, Material and Resources, Indoor Environmental Quality).

Energy efficiency will therefore be guaranteed by the DALI sensor system which will reduce energy requirements and ensure less wear on the equipment. The OpenZone development plan Launched in 2018 with the aim of enlarging and enhancing the campus, which today has 34 companies within it, including internationally recognized biotech, pharmaceutical and advanced gene therapy companies, the development plan is an important step in the growth path of the campus created by Zambon and conceived with the aim of creating bridges between different worlds, languages ​​and skills, or rather a place of knowledge exchange based on open innovation, generating value in the health and of life sciences.

The first stage of this growth path was Z-LIFE, the Zambon house inaugurated in 2019; only twelve months later a new technology center was launched, an 8 million euro “green” investment to regulate the energy needs of OpenZone; finally, in 2022, in addition to the two towers, a sustainable mobility system and new zero-kilometer solutions for food & beverage will be launched. OpenZone today Meanwhile, the campus, its 16,500 square meters of offices and 10,500 square meters of laboratories, continue to grow and strengthen the foundations of an innovative and connected present. In fact, recently, thanks to the initiative of CloudTel, one of the 34 companies on the campus, OpenZone has equipped itself with IP-LOOP, an optical ring infrastructure with multiple connections to the MIX (Milan Internet Exchange), which guarantees a quality connection. and maximum business continuity for all companies operating in the science park on the outskirts of Milan.