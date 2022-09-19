Zamora will have its Comedy Film Festival, thanks to Diputación and Caja Rural | The Day of Zamora

Caja Rural and Diputación have made it possible for María Vega, president of the Luz de Zamora Association, to organize the First Comedy Film Festival, which will be held in our city, Teatro Ramos Carrión, from the 22nd to the 24th of this month, with free access until full capacity, which is estimated at about 600 seats.

The press conference, held at the headquarters of the Zamora bank, was attended, in addition to María Vega and José Toribio, secretary of the Association, the 2nd Vice President of the Provincial Institution and Deputy for Culture, and the host, Narciso Prieto , Director of Communication, who confessed that our city “needed” a film show. He was delighted that the organization added the Zamora Enamora to the festival.

For his part, Jesús María Prada announced that in this first edition the institution would give up the Ramos Carrión for the projections, but also announced that in the next provincial budgets an item will be dedicated to the second edition. He also believes, Prada Saavedra, that a “synergy” between public and private is always positive.

María Vega announced that the Festival will open on Thursday morning, with a short film and an intervention by the great actor, who died not long ago, Kike San Francisco. Regarding Luz de Zamora, he said that it was created to “improve this province culturally and touristically.” He stated that there will be short films of a high level of quality, with the presence of actors such as José Mota and José Sacristán, and a total of 205 films will be screened, including short films.The directors of the films that will be screened will be present.Caja Rural has awarded 500 euros to the first prize.

On the other hand, the Festival will be accompanied by an exhibition “Behind the scenes and treasures of cinema and television”, made up of 50 items, which will also be shown in London and Los Angeles. María Vega hopes to expand this sample in the next edition, with objects from movies such as costumes: Gladiator, Troy, Demolition Man, which were worn, among others, by Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Will Smith, Winona Ryder and Tom Hanks.

You can see pieces from movies like Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Jumanji, Aida.

There are also contacts with film producers for a possible production in Zamora of El Cerco, a historical fact that Shakespeare himself could have written.

Miguel de Lucas will act as master of ceremonies at the closing of the Festival, which will feature a red carpet, next Friday at 9:30 p.m.