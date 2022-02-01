Zamparini died, Atalanta’s condolences and Josip Ilicic’s thanks

The former patron of Palermo football and Venice Maurizio Zamparini died in the night between Monday and Tuesday 1 February at the Cotignola Hospital in Ravenna.

The Friulian entrepreneur, 80 years old in June, died around two o’clock due to complications related to a colon problem that had led to his hospitalization in recent days. Zamparini already on Christmas Eve had been hospitalized and urgently operated on the abdomen for peritonitis at the Santa Maria della Misericordia Hospital in Udine where he had also been in intensive care for a few days following surgery due to the severity of the picture clinical.

The President Percassi and the whole Atalanta Society share in the pain of the family members for the disappearance of Maurizio #Zamparini, entrepreneur and sports manager, great football fan. pic.twitter.com/oylrVItWIg – Atalanta BC (@Atalanta_BC) February 1, 2022

After a few days Zamparini had recovered to the point of allowing him to return home even if the overall picture of his health was not the best. Zamparini, in October, had suffered the severe blow of the death of his youngest son, Armando, who disappeared in London at the age of 23 from ischemia and had by his second wife Laura Giordani. He leaves four other children Silvana, Greta, Andrea and Diego with his first wife.

Atalanta also joins the unanimous condolences of sports and institutions for the death of the former president of Venice and Palermo. He did so through a message on the official Twitter profile: “President Percassi and all the Atalanta club share in the pain of family members for the death of Maurizio #Zamparini, entrepreneur and sports manager, great football fan”, reads. From Josip Ilicic, previously, only two words divided by a broken heart: «RIP thank you». The Nerazzurri player stayed at Palermo for three seasons from 2010 to 2013.

