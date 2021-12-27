Zamparini urgently hospitalized and operated on, is in intensive care

These are hours of anxiety for the former Palermo Calcio number one, Maurizio Zamparini. The 80-year-old entrepreneur was rushed to hospital in Udine. From the first information it would not be Coronavirus god but of a complication related to some previous health problems.

Zamparini underwent surgery and is now in the intensive care unit of Santa Maria della Misericordia. His condition remains very delicate also due to his age.

From 21 July 2002 to 1 December 2018 he was the owner of Palermo, of which he was also president until 27 February 2017. With his management, the rosanero played in Serie A and also in Europe, even losing an Italian Cup final.

The news of the conditions in which the former patron finds himself comes precisely at the moment of the presentation of the new Palermo coach, Silvio Baldini, who led the rosanero during the management of Zamparini. The coach led the team in the 2003/2004 season in Serie B, but the relationship between the two was not idyllic and after seven months, despite the results obtained by Palermo who had placed third in the standings, in the promotion area, he was sacked. . In his place, on the bench, Francesco Guidolin was taken.

