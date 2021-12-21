Zanardi at home, the third life of a man who goes beyond (and that we have to thank) – Corriere.it

from Carlo Verdelli

It is a candidate to be one of the few beautiful fairy tales of this Christmas. Perhaps the most unexpected and also unpredictable, given the way things were. But when there is in the way Sandrino Zanardi, absolute resilience world champion, the relative impossible.

Resilience one of those words that become fashionable without perhaps understanding their meaning. It has to do with the ability of some materials not to shatter after a very violent impact. It also applies to humans. The true resilient not only succeed in the enterprise of facing any physical or moral crash but, against all odds, they are also capable of upping the ante with fate and even mocking it, improving oneself, obtaining from oneself results that contradict the laws of nature. Here, you think of Zanardi and you understand.

From the parallel universe where he had been precipitated twenty years ago, and where he returned to live in an unreal solitude surrounded by love, once again news arrives that does not belong to our normal world. A year and a half after the accident in Val di Chiana that crumbled his head, the second accident after the 2001 one in Germany that cost him his legs, Alex Zanardi returned home to his family house in the Paduan countryside. It seemed crazy just to think it could happen, and it probably would be for anyone else. But he is a tiger, as his son Niccol had said immediately after his father had survived, June 2020, in the first nights after the grueling impact with the sharp angle of the front of a truck. He believed it, Niccol. Daniela believed in it, the wife of a life and a life. All the others looked down, as if this time it was too much even for a tiger like the Sandrino. For heaven’s sake, one who has risen much better than Lazarus after the bloody Saturday at the Lausitzring circuit: a car that cuts his Reynard Honda and himself in two, the trunk on one side and the rest of the body on the other, far away. . Over? Macch. Not only does it take life by the tail but, once saved, that life also starts to spin it. He discovers the handbike, the bicycle that pushes you with your arms, he trains like a madman, becomes the number one in the history of this sport. Four Olympic golds, victories like not even in the career as a Formula 1 driver, although very noble, he had never dreamed of reaching.

And when the legend, instead of resting and enjoying the full taste of a second life, at the age of 53, thinks of the Tokyo 2021 Paralympics and invents a kind of tour of Italy for charity to bring some enthusiasm and of joy in a country that was painfully beginning to re-emerge from the first devastating storm of Covid. The facial noise that the first diagnosis after the crash in the Sienese countryside does not leave much room for a third time. Yet it happens, yet Sandrino Zanardi from Bologna does not let himself go. Millimeter by millimeter, operation after operation, between progress, relapses, despair, he does not give up. He even goes through the endless complications of the pandemic: the months in solitary confinement, doctors and nurses hidden by masks and every necessary protection measure, the closest family members (mother, wife and child) who could only be with him one at a time and for no more. an hour and a half. All with the very complicated functions of the brain and feelings to be restored completely, to be restarted after such a brutal reset and without a certain return to full functions. He has another Everest before him, say one of the first doctors. And the problem, for many and many months, was to get to at least the foot of the mountain, already once challenged and won. Alex sets off.

They rebuild his head and face, they open again and see his eyes of an enchanting blue, the first smiles arrive, he starts moving his fingers again, then his hands, he takes back a crumb at a time what had been taken from him. And now that the worst has been averted, that there is no more risk of infection than the many wounds that have marked it, now the good news is not coming. After so many hospitals, we are returning home, as announced by the inseparable Daniela Manni in Zanardi and BMW, of which ambassador. But revealing, alongside a more than understandable joy, a prudence that reflects the awareness that a long way has been covered but a great deal remains to be done, even for the man of possible dreams.

At 55, in a room equipped for him, not even Alex allows himself illusions. He knows the face of Everest from direct experience and the immense effort that cruelly returns to await him now that he has reached it underneath. The voice still does not come out on its own, and understandable after being intubated for so long. Recognizes, tries to make himself understood, stays much less in bed and moves to a strengthened wheelchair to be able to support the neck. He does not write, the time has not yet come, for he began to push an exercise bike with his hands, the strength increases in his arms. He’s coming back. Indeed, he never went away, not even in the fatal moments of that 19 June 2020 where he found himself poised on the line that separates you between resisting once again or letting go forever. His Daniela, to the doctors who asked her what to do, replied for him: if there is a chance to save him, do whatever it takes. So it was.

Merit of the doctors, meaning all those who in these interminable months have restored one of the two parts of the body, the head, left to a real giant who when he lost the third part, the lower limbs, it was said: let’s focus on what we still have, so useless to cry for what we will no longer have. Also thanks to the overflowing love that constantly came to him, without interruptions, with a warmth that melted the walls of the rooms of the various shelters: love of fans, of people who do not even know about sports, of children to whom they told the story, what a fairy tale, of a gentleman with a beautiful clean face who he never surrendered to the wickedness of fate. And always with a sweet way of doing things, that once you’ve seen it on TV or in an interview or live you can’t forget it anymore.

A kind guy, Alex Zanardi, a fighter to the limit and a little beyond, forged in a metal of which only a few know the composition. His return home is worth more than a sigh of relief for a champion so targeted by bad luck. The good news is also a kind of powerful injection of confidence. Available for everyone, free. And god only knows how much we need it. Thanks for that too, champion.