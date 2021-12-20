Zanardi has returned home. The wife: “Alex has left the hospital”

The Paralympic champion, who had a serious handbike accident a year and a half ago, was able to leave the clinic. Daniela announced it through the BMW website

Alex Zanardi can finally go home. Alex has finally left the hospital to continue his rehabilitation at home, a fantastic Christmas present. His wife Daniela announced it through the Bmw Italia website, of which Alex is still a Brand Ambassador. “Alex was able to leave the hospital a few weeks ago and is now back home with us. We have waited a long time for this to happen and we are very happy that it was possible now, although there will still be temporary stays in special clinics in the future. to carry out specific rehabilitation measures on the spot. “The warmth of the family, of his environment, will be fundamental for recovery:” After the long period in hospital it is important for him to return to his family. For a year and a half – continued Daniela -, Alex only had people with masks and protective equipment around him and the visits were very limited. Now we are with Alex all day, he is in his familiar environment and therefore can return to a minimum to normal. This gives him further Come on. We are very grateful to the medical staff of the clinics where he was treated. “

The other steps – In July, one year after the dramatic crash against a truck during an outing on a handbike, Mrs. Zanardi told about rehabilitation in a specialized clinic: “The path following the accident was not easy – she said -. She had to undergo many operations. of neurosurgery and there have been several setbacks. Now he is able to follow physical and mental training programs. He can communicate with us, but he is not yet able to speak. Following the long coma, the vocal cords have to recover elasticity and is following therapy for this too. He still has great strength in his arms and is training intensely with specific equipment “.

A warrior – Alex Zanardi, 55, had lost his legs in a terrible accident at the Lausitzring in 2001, but once he got out of the hospital he never lost the desire to run, to fight and to set new goals. With the handbike he won 4 golds and two Paralympic silver, becoming a symbol, a point of reference for those who, like him, have to deal with a malevolent destiny. On 19 June 2020, in Pienza, while with his handbike he was following the Obiettivo Tricolore relay, the last of the events he had thought up for the Obiettivo3 project, created to promote Paralympic cycling, he crashed head-on with a truck and suffered very serious injuries. to the head and severe neurological damage. Several operations followed, hospitalization, rehabilitation. But never, Alex, would he give up. And now, after a year and a half, the best Christmas present.

December 20, 2021

