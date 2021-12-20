Zanardi is at home: the announcement of his wife – Corriere.it

from Online Editorial

The announcement today at the Coni Gold Collars ceremony. In June 2020 the handbike accident. The wife on her condition: The recovery path is still long and no predictions can be made

Alex Zanardi



back home. To let the champion’s wife know, Daniela Manni. The news was communicated this morning from the stage of the Auditorium, during the ceremony of the Coni Gold Collars. Now he can have some normalcy – explained Manni in an interview on the BMW website, of which Zanardi brand ambassador -. Recovery continues to be a long process. The rehabilitation program led by doctors, physiotherapists, neuropsychologists and speech therapists has allowed constant progress. Of course, the setbacks are there and can still happen. Sometimes you have to take two steps back to take one forward. But Alex proves repeatedly that he is a real fighter

. During the conversation with Roberto Olivi, the ex-driver’s wife opened a glimpse into these difficult years for Alex and for the entire Zanardi family: Due to pandemic situation, he has not met friends and part of the family for a year and a half. Only me, our son and the mother could visit him, but always only one person a day and only for an hour and a half. All of this it didn’t help make things easier for Alex. It therefore helps that he is now at home with us, even though he may currently only have close family members around. In the future, Manni continued, there will still be temporary stays in special clinics to carry out specific rehabilitation measures on the spot and several programs that Alex has followed in the hospital will continue at home. During the week, a therapist works with him on physical, neurological and speech therapy exercises. As for his physical condition, there is a lot of progress. Alex gains more and more strength in his arms, which has increased a lot. And except the hospital, where he was in bed for a long time, Alex now spends most of the day in a wheelchair with us. He rests only a little in the afternoon, after lunch.

For the president of the Olympic Committee, Giovanni Malag, that of Zanardi’s return home is wonderful news for our world. A wonderful news on a day that today crowns the athletes who have made our Italy great, declared the undersecretary for sport, Valentina Vezzali. the best Christmas present we could have received, added the number one of the Cip, Luca Pancalli. On 19 June 2020, the 55-year-old former racing driver was hit by a truck during a charity handbike race, on Statale 146 in Pienza, in the province of Siena. In tackling a particularly treacherous curve, Zanardi lost control of the vehicle and collided with a truck coming in the opposite lane. The conditions had immediately appeared very serious for the reported severe head trauma; subjected to neurosurgery and maxillofacial surgery at the Le Scotte di Siena polyclinic, remained in serious condition in intensive care and with a reserved prognosis. After about a month of pharmacological coma and three further operations, at the end of July he was first transferred to a specialized center of Lecco and, following some complications, in intensive care at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan. In November of the same year, having reached a physical and neurological condition of general stability, he was transferred to the hospital of Padua: here in January 2021 he regained consciousness.

Zanardi had lost both legs in a very serious car accident, on September 15, 2001, at the Lausitzring, in Germany. Alex had resumed driving that year in the category CART, in the United States, where he had already raced between 1996 and 1998 (winning the title twice, in ’97 and ’98). He then returned to Formula 1: but the experience with Williams had left him with several disappointments, more for that means not up to par except for its own demerits. In 2001 he returned to the American championship, with a new team, that of Mo Nunn.

That September day he was leading the race, and headed straight for the next victory a spectacular comeback. Then the accident, the head and tail, and a car crashing into him at full speed. In the impact, the Bolognese driver loses both his legs conditions are considered desperate. Doctors save his life, and ever since he opened his eyes, Alex has shown the world what the human soul is capable of. Already the year following the accident, he returned to the track, astounding the world for the times he managed to do. In 2005 he returned to victory by winning a World Touring Car race on board a BMW 320si WTCC. Since then he has practically never stopped driving, collecting victories, placings, and participation in major competitions, such as the Daytona in 2019, alongside the automotive activity that of para-cyclist, until the accident in June 2020.