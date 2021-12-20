Zanetti: “Alvarez, only rumors. Lautaro is very happy here. Messi-Inter … “

The statements by the vice president of Inter, Javier Zanetti, on the work of the Nerazzurri club and some suggestions from the transfer market

Javier Zanetti speaks in the round. The former captain and now vice president of Inter gave an interview to Lìbero’s microphones in which he dealt with various topics.

Among these there is Julian Alvarez, River Plate striker and rising star of Argentine football: “There are many clubs interested in him, it is normal. He played a great championship, it is not easy to be the forward of the River and express himself as he is doing. However, Inter are complete in all departments, the only ones in circulation are voices”.

Zanetti then added: “Julian Alvarez has a great future, but in Inter’s present there is more.”

The Argentine executive spoke of another of his compatriots, the ‘Toro’ Lautaro Martinez: “He is more and more a pillar of the team. When you buy a young player you have to understand what will happen in the space of 3/4 years. His growth has been important, he has matured. It is not easy to adapt to Italian football. Now it is a point reference point for Inter and Argentina. Future? The great players will always be in demand by the great clubs. I live every day with Lauti and I see him very happy. His happiness leaves me very calm. He feels important. “

In the summer it arrived Joaquin Correa from Lazio: “I am very happy for the arrival of the ‘Tucu’. He is a player we have been looking for to complete the advanced department. Today we have players with different characteristics: Lautaro, Correa, Dzeko and Sanchz. Our coach (Inzaghi, ed) is making the most of them “.

Among the topics also the farewell of Messi to Barcelona: “Nobody thought it could happen. Inter? We were in the midst of a pandemic crisis, we couldn’t afford such an investment so as not to jeopardize the club’s future.”

It closes with a comment on Inter’s work: “We are a club that always tries to work in harmony, with a very precise strategy. In recent years, a great job has been done on and off the pitch.”

