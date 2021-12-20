Zanetti: “Alvarez? Only rumors. Lautaro point of reference, one thing leaves me calm “

Inter, at the moment, he has no plans to sink the shot for Julian Alvarez, the River Plate striker who half of Europe likes. To explain it is Javier Zanetti, vice president of the Nerazzurri, during a long interview granted to Free: “There are many clubs interested in Julián Álvarez, it is a logical thing because he played a great championship. It is not easy to be the forward of the River and show what he is showing. But Inter are complete in all their departments, what is circulating are just rumors … Julián Álvarez has a great future, but Inter’s present is something else. Lautaro Martínez is more and more a reference. When you buy a young player you have to predict what will happen in the next 3-4 years, the his growth has been important: he has matured. It is not easy to adapt to Italian football, he is a point of reference for Inter and the national team. He, like all great players, will always be in demand by the great clubs. I live for the day with Lauti, I see him very happy, his happiness leaves me very calm. He proves it every Sunday. He feels important “.