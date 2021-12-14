Zanetti: ‘I expected Inter to be so strong, Inzaghi takes advantage of the depth of the squad. The Champions League draw … ‘| Market

On the sidelines of the event organized for the 20 years of the ‘Fondazione Pupi’, the vice president of Inter Javier Zanetti has paai microphones of Sport Mediaset: “If I expected an Inter that strong in the summer? Yes, I thought that Inter could be confirmed because the team was completed with different alternatives. I knew the coach as an opponent when he was coaching Lazio and he always seemed to me an intelligent person. And he’s showing it. It’s really nice to see the team play. Coming out of San Siro after Cagliari, I saw the fans very happy because the team plays well. “

They say that Inzaghi brought light-heartedness.

“He is making the most of the characteristics of the players he has. We have many alternatives, everyone feels involved. Whoever enters wants to give his contribution and this is very important for a great team.”

Can the Scudetto be won?

“We have to defend the Scudetto we won last year and I think we are showing it Sunday after Sunday. The team believes in it and is aware of being strong, but there are teams like Milan, Napoli and Atalanta who rightly believe in it. . We will see in the end who will arrive first. ”

Champions League draw: was it better to meet Ajax?

“There is regret for what happened, but it is useless to comment on it because everyone has seen it. Now we will face Liverpool, a great team with a great tradition. But we are Inter and we will be ready, proud of qualification and of continue in the Champions League. We will have the time and the way to better prepare for this match. “

On the post-pandemic situation:

“This restart is a first step, we hope that everything goes better. We know that the situation is still complicated but we are confident that everything can go well”.

In these 20 years of ‘Fondazione Pupi’ what is the greatest satisfaction?

“Beyond all the people we are helping, the greatest satisfaction is all the people who have joined us and have embarked on this path doing everything and more to carry on this project”.