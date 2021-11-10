Zanetti: “I will be moved by the San Siro. Wanda-Icardi? Stability is essential for a career “

Pupi on the Derby: “It was a good Derby, I think this physical decline was normal for the last ten minutes. For 80 minutes Inter tried to win the game.”

Javier Zanetti was a guest on the program “Deejay calls Italy” on Radio Deejay. Pupi commented on the result of the Derby: “The boys faced the Derby very well. The performance was there, even against a team like the Milan. It was a good Derby, the last ten minutes I think this physical decline was normal. For 80 minutes Inter tried to win the game. We look forward, because I see that we are working well “.

“Now Simone (Inzaghi, ed) is continuing a work with his ideas. The boys are following him, and you can see why the results have been there “.

NEW STADIUM –“San Siro? I will have a little emotion when it is demolished. San Siro was my home, I remember the first time I played there. Two days earlier I had gone with my parents to show them: ‘Look where I will play’. That day we won with a goal of Roberto Carlos. It was a game at 3 pm. The first Derby? It finished 1-1, I have a memory: 5 minutes from the end, I enter the area and fake a Baresi. I fall and say ‘rigor!’. Baresi took me like that and then I realized that maybe it would have ended 1-1 (laughs, ed) “.

ICARDI-WARA – Speaking of great Argentine footballers who have often been discussed also for sentimental issues (the last of these is the case Icardi-Wanda Nara) Paula (Zanetti’s wife, ed) replied: “The beauty of us Argentines is that there is a bit of everything” and Zanetti laughs: “Fortunately for me, and I am not saying it because she is here, I had an important partner and thanks to her who has always supported me I was able to pursue the career I have done. Balance is fundamental”.

