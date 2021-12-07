Zanetti: “Inter, clear identity. Excellent work by Inzaghi. With Real on par. Suning … “

In a long interview with Marca, the Nerazzurri vice president introduces Real Madrid-Inter and also talks about the past

Gianni Pampinella

Real Madrid could become his new home, but Javier Zanetti remained at Inter. These were difficult years for the Nerazzurri club, but the former captain never had the idea of ​​leaving the ship in a storm. He took her to calmer waters, winning all there was to win. Interviewed by Marca on the day of the Bernabeu match, the Nerazzurri vice president returns to the great rejection of the blancos and talks about the match scheduled for tonight.

What is your role as vice president?

“When I retired, after almost 20 years at Inter, I wanted to broaden my vision of the club to a wider role, at a corporate level, social responsibility, international relations … beyond my contribution on a purely sporting level.”

“A lot. I started at Bocconi University in Milan, I did a master’s and I’m still studying because there are always new things about marketing, finance, management … The most important thing is that I realized that I was starting completely from scratch” .

Why were you so interested in that job?

“I like to give back to the people who need it most. I have been doing it for 20 years with my Foundation [Pupi Zanetti] and I wanted to continue doing it with Inter because it is part of their DNA. Winning a match or a cup is as important to me as having the social responsibility to transmit human values. “

You represent a very big club. How would you compare that greatness with that of Real Madrid?

“I represent a club with a great history and this is a great responsibility. Real Madrid is another club of great prestige with a great tradition in international tournaments. There has always been great respect between the two.”

Is your relationship with Florentino Pérez good?

“Yes, very good. He and Emilio Butragueño have always treated us very well. We have had a good relationship for years and I am happy every time I see him. Emiliano is fantastic.”

You in Europe are a ‘one club man’, which is rare nowadays. Why?

“Having arrived from Argentina at the age of 21 and then played my entire career at Inter I would never have imagined it. And yes, I hope this trend will return, but times have changed. No problem.”

Let’s go to today’s game. Are Real Madrid favorites?

“Yes, facing Real at home is always difficult because they know how to play this kind of games. The good thing is that we are both qualified and we play without that pressure. Our team is doing well thanks to a great job by Inzaghi and the guys. . I think it will be an even match. “

Madrid fans may have an Inter in mind that is not so scary. What do you think?

“No, no, no. Inter have their own identity and have quality players who will try to prove it in Madrid as well. After that, you can win or lose, but Inter’s identity is very clear.”

What credit do you give to ownership of now seeing an Inter that aspires to everything?

“With the new owners we have won Serie A; we have reached the final of the Europa League; we have returned to the round of 16 of the Champions League after 10 years. This has given us stability, something essential.”

Do you need a strong Milan to give Inter strength?

“Both teams have the ambition to be protagonists. We have been doing it for several years and Milan are very good in the league and this is good for Italian football.”

In Italy now we play better. Do you agree?

“He is trying to be more protagonist from a very clear idea of ​​the game. The demonstration was when Italy won the European Championship. It is true that many teams try to be protagonists.”

Serie A has gained ground compared to the other Leagues. It seems undoubted.

“Sometimes it goes. When I was playing, Serie A was impressive and everyone wanted to come and play here. For me the Italian league is very difficult to play. It’s not for everyone. Spanish football has had its moment … and now it’s time for the Premier. But yes, Serie A is growing a lot. “

You were close to Real Madrid years ago. Tell us.

“Yes, I was very close to it and I have already said that I felt honored by the interest of a club like this. It was Jorge Valdano’s time as Sporting Director. But everyone knows my story and they knew that Inter is my home. That’s why I decided to stay here “.

“Identification with Inter and the fact that I was also playing in a club with a lot of history, even though I had difficulties at the time. Things didn’t happen and I didn’t want to leave without a trace. I was the captain and had a great responsibility. And I stayed “.

Can you tell me how many times have you played at the Santiago Bernabéu?

“Few. I only think about the 2010 Champions League final, because once we played in the Champions League against Madrid we had to go to Seville because the Bernabéu was closed. After I retired, we played a game between legends. Also, I also went with Argentina.

What do you remember of that night in 2010?

“It was a dream night, fantastic, one of the most beautiful of my career, because it remained in the history of my club: to lift a Champions League that Inter hadn’t won for 45 years.

What do you think of Carvajal? You who were a specialist in that position.

“He is a point of reference, a very balanced player, with continuity. The proof is that all the coaches have trusted him.”

What is the image of Carlo Ancelotti in Italy as a coach?

“Carlo is highly respected throughout his career here, for his way of being. He is always a very calm man, with very clear concepts. In victory or defeat he always behaves the same way. I have a lot of respect for him.” .