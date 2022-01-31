Zanetti: “Inter wants to be the protagonist. Happy with Lautaro: today is … “

The words of the Nerazzurri vice president: “The team has a mentality that leads them to always want to be the protagonist. It has a very clear identity.”

Javier Zanetti, vice president of Inter, gave an interview to the microphones of the Argentine portal Pagina12. These are his words on the moment of the Nerazzurri team: “Let’s say it is an important moment. We managed to win the championship last year and recently the Super Cup. This is due to the excellent work of our coach and a group of players who All the members, team, managers and fans have formed a very strong union that has led us to the aforementioned successes and to continue to work in the best way this season. The team has a mentality that leads it to always want to be the protagonist. He has a very clear identity and a lot of personality to overcome difficult times “.

“The truth is that I am very happy with Lauti, because when we bought him we had a vision that was not focused on the immediate, but rather on what he could give in the next three or four years. He has grown a lot and that. it’s his merit because he always wants to improve. He has gradually gained an important place in the team and today he is a point of reference for the fans and for his teammates. It makes me happy also as an Argentine because I see that level also in the national team “.

What is the job of being vice president of such a strong group?

“When I decided to be a manager and Inter told me I would become vice president, I was very happy, but at the same time I knew I was taking on a great responsibility. That’s why I ended my life as a player and started from zero life as a manager. It was clear to me that I had to prepare and I enrolled at university to study, because my role is not exclusively related to sport and I wanted to have a 360-degree vision. To be able to feel useful in different areas. a nice task because there are many things to do and I continue to learn from this new life “.

January 30, 2022 (change January 30, 2022 | 23:01)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link