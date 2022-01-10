Zangrillo: «Shevchenko? It’s not up to me to decide “

«I am absolutely aware of it, I am aware above all of the discouragement of the disappointment and the anger of the fans. I am here today because I made a commitment with them ». Alberto Zangrillo spoke in the press room in front of journalists: this is what his colleague Andrea Piras of Tuttomercatoweb.com reported.

SITUATION – “It’s not easy. I do not invoke the fact that football is a game, it is a very important match in my life. So I feel like saying that I am, and we are all, aware of the moment that requires effective and above all timely measures. I’m not here to say I change coach or don’t change coach. It is not up to me. I didn’t like the dynamics of the game. Not the attitude because the guys gave it their all and ideally I embrace them all. All of them did what they could. I understood it and everyone understood it and I also invite the fans to understand it. This is not in question, everything else is. Go over time and build something that immediately gives positive results and allows us to start a new adventure. I am the first to be angry ».

TRUST SHEVCHENKO – «I didn’t talk about game dynamics but dynamics which are the elements that bring about and determine a result. The match did not go as we would have liked for a thousand reasons. It is not up to me to talk about the coach, he is one of the elements to consider. The first is a team built five years ago, assembled with a series of situations that have occurred, which has undergone a change of coach, a change of management and a change of presidency. I’m not here to talk about extenuating circumstances, I’m in the dock and I was strongly advised not to come in front of the cameras. I came in front of the cameras, we are doing my best and I feel I can make everyone understand that we are trying to work for the best because we are all aware that we cannot go on like this ».

MARKET – «For the moment we have known three new grafts. Only one of these was able to make himself known (Hefti, ed), another I met yesterday while doing clinical tests was in the stands (Yeboah, ed). We are at 9 January – explains Zangrillo – we are at one third of the potential of a market, we will try to operate in the best way. I’m not making excuses, we are all convinced that we must do better and that is why we are here ».

HEALTH SHEVCHENKO – “You understand that a considerable part of your question touches on the sphere of privacy. The coach is fine – concludes Zangrillo – I have personally visited him and I believe that he will come out of this phase and must be treated like all those who unfortunately get sick not only from Covid ».



