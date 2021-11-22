Zangrillo to “Tutti Convocati”: “We must try to get to the throat until there is the possibility of operating on the market”

«The first day as President of the Genoa? Great tiredness, I just finished the presentation press conference, but I’m used to speeches, I’m in the trade like the old man Pandev “. Alberto Zangrillo, guest of “Tutti Convocati” on Radio 24, talked about his presentation at the Palazza Ducale in Genoa, as well as future plans for the rossoblù club. Here are the main points of his speech.

MARKET – “We must try to get to the throat until there is the possibility to operate on the market, we talked about it tonight. But it is not enough to take Ronaldo and Messi if there is no amalgamation and rationality ».

PASSION – “Passion is a necessary ingredient, but we must converge on pragmatism and have precise ideas, we must develop a project with a medium-long term path, we need patience on the part of everyone”.

SHEVCHENKO – “With Sheva nice relationship of great affection, we both serve to internationalize the Genoa. The province of Genoa is getting nowhere, Genoa must make this great effort, it is like a company that must be restored ».

DON’T BE SATISFIED – «The project starts from the fact that Genoa and the Genoa they are undervalued. The future of Genoa is not to be satisfied ».

SLEEPING BEAUTY – “The Genoa she is like a sleeping beauty who has made fairy tale characters invaghire, but then she has been forgotten. The supporters are extraordinary, this British impetus must also be supported from an entrepreneurial point of view with a project that creates value ».

NORTH STEPS – “The Genoa it must be a life experience for young people. It will be a very difficult but extraordinary journey. My heart leaps when I see the Northern Steps, it must be given a tribute, it is an essential component ».



