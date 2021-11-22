Sports

Zangrillo to “Tutti Convocati”: “We must try to get to the throat until there is the possibility of operating on the market”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 24 1 minute read

The president Alberto Zangrillo (photo by Genoa CFC Tanopress)

«The first day as President of the Genoa? Great tiredness, I just finished the presentation press conference, but I’m used to speeches, I’m in the trade like the old man Pandev “. Alberto Zangrillo, guest of “Tutti Convocati” on Radio 24, talked about his presentation at the Palazza Ducale in Genoa, as well as future plans for the rossoblù club. Here are the main points of his speech.

MARKET –We must try to get to the throat until there is the possibility to operate on the market, we talked about it tonight. But it is not enough to take Ronaldo and Messi if there is no amalgamation and rationality ».

PASSION – “Passion is a necessary ingredient, but we must converge on pragmatism and have precise ideas, we must develop a project with a medium-long term path, we need patience on the part of everyone”.

SHEVCHENKO – “With Sheva nice relationship of great affection, we both serve to internationalize the Genoa. The province of Genoa is getting nowhere, Genoa must make this great effort, it is like a company that must be restored ».

DON’T BE SATISFIED – «The project starts from the fact that Genoa and the Genoa they are undervalued. The future of Genoa is not to be satisfied ».

SLEEPING BEAUTY – “The Genoa she is like a sleeping beauty who has made fairy tale characters invaghire, but then she has been forgotten. The supporters are extraordinary, this British impetus must also be supported from an entrepreneurial point of view with a project that creates value ».

NORTH STEPS – “The Genoa it must be a life experience for young people. It will be a very difficult but extraordinary journey. My heart leaps when I see the Northern Steps, it must be given a tribute, it is an essential component ».


Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Count at Tottenham, only officiality is missing. Meeting with Paratici and Levy, what happens with Inter’s severance payout | First page

3 weeks ago

Inter, Inzaghi: “It is essential to achieve a result: I saw the right eyes in mine” | News

2 weeks ago

Ospina expiring: the choice of Napoli on the renewal and the idea of ​​Lazio by Sarri | First page

3 days ago

Football, Chiellini: ‘Yes to the Super League, too many teams in Serie A’

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button