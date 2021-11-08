“Zaniolo and Pellegrini return home”

COVERCIANO – The coach of the Italian national team Roberto Mancini spoke during the press conference at the technical center in Coverciano, where the Azzurri will start preparing for the qualifying match for the Qatar 2022 World Cup against Switzerland from today: “We have some problems with some players, obviously physical problems. Zaniolo and Pellegrini are not well so I think they will go home and two more will arrive in their place. We evaluate Barella, it seems to be nothing to worry about. I think the others are okay. Pessina was not ready, but we are evaluating it now“. The match against Switzerland is scheduled for next Friday in Rome and it is decisive for the purposes of qualification: “It’s an important match, but we know what we are worth and what we are. I think we will play a great game, we must have complete peace of mind“.

Mancini points to Switzerland

Mancini then continued: “We must be calm in preparing for an important match. Usually, history teaches us, matches with Switzerland are difficult, but if we play as we did in the first leg, we will achieve an excellent result. I think we will do even better, if we win we would practically be qualified for the World Championship. We can play very well, and if we do, there will also be a lot of goals“. Asked if this is the hardest week since he became coach, he replied: “Before the European final it was more complicated. We will play our match, a great match. It will be a night where we will have fun. We have to face the race with peace of mind and maximum concentration“. Then the coach focused on summoning of Pobega: “Pobega is here with us because he deserves it, because he made the draws of all the Under teams. He is a player who has excellent qualities, and has been doing well for a long time. I don’t think there is a player who has his characteristics. He is very physical, technical, he can be both a setter and an attacking midfielder, he scores goals and he is a smart guy. Frattesi is a player that we have been following for some time and he too has done the whole process of the Under. They are players who just need to play. Tonali? He has already played with us, he can do both the inside and the setter, he is a modern midfielder and he can do anything“.

Calendar and Shevchenko

Regarding the increasingly busy international calendar and the resulting controversies, this is Mancini’s point of view: “That there are too many games is a problem that has been around for a while. There have been very close matches after the Covid period. They all have injuries, but it’s part of the players’ job. A lot of matches is the ‘least worst’ thing, because transfers and trips must be added to this“Then on Shevchenko on the Genoa bench:” I wish him a big good luck, he is a boy who deserves it, and he is a person who is always close to Italian football. “