Zaniolo and the call from Vialli after the storm with the referee in Rome-Genoa

ROME – Without the shirt, without the goal, without Roma. Nicolò Zaniolo he will play tomorrow in the Italian Cup against Inter, the team that raised him, but then he will have to stop due to disqualification. The company’s new arbitration consultant, the former arbitrator Gianpaolo Calvarese , spoke to Abisso after the match against Genoa, obviously without raising any objection but only for an informal interview. The hope is that the report is not particularly heavy. And that therefore Zaniolo can get away with 2 days of disqualification: one for the direct red and the other for the undisciplined behavior after the expulsion.

But there are no certainties because the player, already vigorously removed from Mourinho at the moment of the measure, he returned to the field at the final whistle to continue his protest with the fourth man Miele, under the eyes of the inspectors of the federal prosecutor. In this way he has committed another infringement, because the players sent off cannot have access to the playing enclosure. Depending on how much the match officials have reported in theirs dossier the sports judge Gerardo Mastrandea will be pronounced (tomorrow). In the most optimistic hypothesis Zaniolo will only miss Sassuolo and Verona, to return to his city on February 27: La Spezia. But we must wait. […]

The call from Vialli to Zaniolo

Meanwhile, Zaniolo received the solidarity of the family, also through social media, of all of Rome and also of club Italy. Saturday night it arrived a very welcome call from Gianluca Vialli, who complimented him on the goal and heartened him in view of the future blue. Also Roberto Mancini, who was at the Olimpico, appreciated his progress and is counting on him for the world play-offs in March. As for Mourinho, well, his words made noise. Within Rome there is the perception that the relationship between Zaniolo and the referee class is not idyllic. Not since yesterday. Statistics show that Nicolò is the second player in Serie A for attempted dribbling (after the AC Milan player Leao) but only the thirteenth for fouls suffered (41). Even more strange is the count of fouls committed, 40, in the ranking in which Zaniolo is currently in sixth place. Quite unusual for an offensive player. That in fact he has already remedied two expulsions in the league, like the only Soriano of Bologna, and even 8 yellow cards: in this ranking, in which another Roma player is in the lead at 9 (Mancini), he is fifth. How can this data be explained? Where does the greatest responsibility lie? Surely Zaniolo from now on will have to be more careful to manage the body and the nerves, to avoid new sanctions. Otherwise it will hurt itself. However, there remain the images of that magic that had embellished a mediocre Saturday. From there Nicolò will start again to deserve greater consideration. And the new contract.