Zaniolo at Juve, confidence increases. Renato Sanches is there, Pogba sends signals

Waiting for Paulo’s renewal Dybala it does not slow down market movements. Juventus are ready to sit down at the table with Joya’s agent (details on the side), but while waiting to understand what color the smoke will be, they continue to work to refresh and strengthen the squad for next season. At Continassa, after the winter icing Dusan Vlahovic , the midfield is the priority. There is at least one blow in the forecast, perhaps two, based on the opportunities and sales that will materialize in the coming months. At the beginning of March the hierarchies are mobile and variable, but certainly Nicolò Zaniolo is approaching summer in pole position. Contacts continue under the radar and trust increases. In the event of a divorce from the Giallorossi, the 22-year-old Italian all-rounder sees himself as black and white. […]

SANCHES AND THE OTHERS – Juventus is also reported to be active on Renato Sanches, formerly Golden Boy in 2016 after the triumph in the European Championship with CR7 Portugal. The 24-year-old former Benfica and Bayern midfielder has relaunched with Lille and will leave the French champions at the end of the season. Juventus is there, but there is no lack of competition. Starting with that of Milan. In the list of the Juventus ds Federico Cherubini two other candidates resist: those of Paul Pogba and Sergej Milinkovic Savic. The 28-year-old Frenchman, on expiry with Manchester United, would fly back to Turin and never miss an opportunity to send signals. The big comeback isn’t impossible a priori, but to get to the white smoke the Octopus would have to accept a more humane engagement than the 13 million plus bonuses earned in the last six years at Old Trafford. For Milinkovic Savic the obstacle is the opposite: that is the high demands of Lazio, which can only be approached through a luxury sale.

