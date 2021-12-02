«Zaniolo cannot play here» »LaRoma24.it – ​​All the News, News, Insights Live on As Roma

TIME (A. AUSTINI) – As lucid and smiling after the victories as it is not very serene when one loses. The script of José Mourinho it does not change in Bologna, where another heavy defeat arrives. And we are already seven out of 22 official matches. There Champions moves away, the

next game against Inter seems like an Everest to climb between suspensions and injuries, the coach closes a nightmare Wednesday with another show of his in front of the cameras. After yet another “yellow” taken on the field, he asks to speak without receiving questions and points the finger at Pairetto, with whom he spent a long time at the end of the match. Like many of his colleagues, the referee has almost always conceded the hard play on Zaniolo and he also cautioned him for simulation.

“I go against my interests – attacks Mourinho – and I say that if I were in Zaniolo, I would start to think seriously about the possibility of not staying in Serie A for long. It is becoming impossible, you can clearly see in all the attitudes they have towards him. I feel bad for him, it’s a really difficult situation“. On the warning he adds: “Mr. Pairetto let me talk to him at the end of the game and since he had this attitude towards me, I prefer not to comment on it. All I had to say, I told him“.

For the rest Mourinho he wanted to congratulate the team, which according to him “he fought until the end to get results. Once again they gave everything, against everything and everyone. There were injuries before the match, during, and also “hidden” problems, as some played with difficulty“. And now we have to challenge Inter in a total emergency. “Let’s all go home fast – says the Portuguese – and we have to hurry: for Inter we literally have to invent the formation. Luckily I changed Mancini soon, otherwise he would have taken a yellow card too“. Really too little to console oneself in a day that cannot be blacker for the Rome.