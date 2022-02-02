“Zaniolo finances the Roma transfer market”

The future of Nicolò Zaniolo at Roma is not so solid, as admitted by General Manager Tiago Pinto

For a few months the rumors about Nicolò’s future had subsided Zaniolo far from Rome, thanks also to the very professional attitude shown by the boy in the first part of this season. The General Manager Tiago Pinto, however, in yesterday’s speech he indicated that the midfielder’s permanence in the Giallorossi jersey was anything but safe.

The feeling that Zaniolo evidence against the Rome it is certainly very profound, as often demonstrated even publicly by the player himself. Given the deadline set for June 2024, there is no particular rush to re-discuss his contract, as reiterated by the Portuguese executive in yesterday’s press conference.

The rumors about the Juventus however, they insisted again and the attack by the Juventus club in view of next summer – after having already demonstrated in the last session that they have an important economic strength – is becoming a concrete hypothesis day after day. But there is not only the Juventus club on the young Giallorossi talent, because apparently another top club in Italy would be willing to get serious.

Transfer market, Milan also keeps an eye on Zaniolo

That’s right, after an extremely disappointing winter session, a great way to ward off the disappointment of the fans would be for the Milan the hiring of Nicolò Zaniolo. According to ‘Sky Sport’, the Rossoneri together with Juventus they are the only ones who at the moment have sent signals towards him, while from abroad the interest of the unleashed should not be discarded. Tottenham.

For Zaniolo it would eventually be a return to Milan, after playing on the bank Inter for a season with the Primavera squad, before arriving in the capital. There are currently no ongoing negotiations or with the Milan nor with the Juventus, so all is not yet lost for the hopes of the Roma fans. Even if, according to the latest news, the Giallorossi management would have in mind to use the sale of the midfielder to finance the market next summer.

Antonio Siragusano