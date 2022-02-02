Zaniolo intrigues Juve: spotlights on the jewel of Rome

Question: Has the repair session just finished and are you already thinking about the summer one? Yes, exactly. Of course, now the main focus shifts as it should be on the pitch, but the market – especially in Italy – never stops.

That is why, by enjoying the present and planning for the future, the Juventus study the moves of tomorrow. Undisputed leader of the last days of our local trading, and not only, the Old Lady has clear ideas. That is: to return as high as possible in the shortest possible time. All of this, obviously, in the name of planning and, above all, of sustainability.

You can undoubtedly dream, and the deal that surprisingly brought Dusan Vlahovic to Turin proves it. Literally unthinkable until a week ago, a splendid reality today. Expertly built by the Juventus General Staff which, between silence and facts, has been able to significantly strengthen the staff. In short, finished alibis.

And, speaking of reinforcing, Juve has no intention of stopping. Of course, dosing every step, but always and constantly with clear ideas. At the Continassa they monitor various tracks and moreover, as you know, made in Italy never goes out of style in those parts. At all.

Name and surname: Nicolò Zaniolo. The offensive joker of Roma, in fact, intrigues Juve. Mind you, pure technical appreciation. For the moment. As for tomorrow there is no certainty, even more so considering the fresh words of the Giallorossi gm, Tiago Pinto: “Can I guarantee that Zaniolo will stay? No, I can’t and nobody can “.

Politician, certainly, but very honest. So watch out for Juventus who, according to the well-informed, will use the spring months to reach the conclusion of the conclusions: groped for Zaniolo or let it go? The feeling, and perhaps a little more, is that the Bianconeri will try. You want it because the player likes it, or because the satisfaction of Massimiliano Allegri would not be lacking.

Having said that, in the true sense of the term, it will be necessary to deal with Roma. Which holds the card of the person concerned until June 30, 2024 and, obviously, would not contemplate any discount to a bitter rival. Ultimately, a track to follow. Seriously.