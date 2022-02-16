Zaniolo, Juve in pressing: the track is hot

TURIN – Juventus has not yet crossed the Champions League finish line, but they already have in mind how to celebrate if they finish in the top four. The gift is not yet wrapped, but it has already been identified. He is a 22-year-old blond boy all strength, muscle and technique: Nicolò Zaniolo . The track is reported getting hotter. The all-rounder of Roma, a little midfielder and a little winger, is in pole position on the summer list of the Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini . A front row strengthened by the optimism that emerged in the first indirect contacts. At Continassa they want Zaniolo. And in Trigoria, in the absence of a contract renewal (the current one expires in 2024), they may find themselves having to sacrifice the blue in the name of the budget, also to have greater spending power in the next purchasing campaign. Translated: although the puzzle is still to be built, the drafts that come from the salons of the market induce optimism.

The situation

Roma has not yet set a price, also because officially the player is not for sale, but forty million could be enough to get to the white smoke. The figure is important, not to the point of discouraging Juventus, who intend to continue strengthening the team of Massimiliano Allegri with the best talents. Zaniolo convinces for several reasons: he is 22 years old, has enormous potential, ample room for growth and a salary in line with the new parameters of the club. And then he is Italian. Not a detail since the Continassa want to give a new splash of blue to the locker room. After the summer purchases of Manuel Locatelli And Moise Keanduring the winter session was booked Federico Gatti (Frosinone), considered the best defender of Serie B. The next “blue shots” could be Zaniolo and Cambiasoleft-handed side of Genoa.

