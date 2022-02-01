“Zaniolo? Nobody can guarantee his stay “

ROME – Closing of the winter market, in Trigoria it is time to take stock. As happened in previous sessions, the general manager Tiago Pinto organized a press conference to explain market strategies of the Giallorossi club that in January bought Maitland-Niles and Sergio Oliveira on loan, giving up Borja Mayoral, Villar, Calafiori and Reynolds instead. These her words from the press room of Fulvio Bernardini.

His market title in Rome, his background on this market and the largest offer received?

“In the last conference they made me do the report card and they misinterpreted me. I do my job and I leave this to you. There are some things about offers that I prefer not to talk about. Football is very dynamic: the players with the most performance generate the largest offer. In the last three transfer windows we have managed to keep the players, I prefer not to talk about offers, The transfer market is always full of background but I am always afraid to talk about these things that are backstage. Maybe there will be one day of stories that can be told “. Tiago Pinto: “First the results, then the renewals” The renewal of Zaniolo?

“I remember that a week after the summer transfer market the situation was the same with players who had to renew. This is the moment we all have to help the coach for the results and improve our work. In time we will talk, but now it is not the time to talk about the transfer market and renewals “. Does this market bring Roma closer to the Champions League?

“Yes, I believe that in all transfer windows the goal is to make the team more balanced. With the transfer market we have made, we have managed to bring two guys who have had an impact with the team. You all know that the transfer market is January is very special: we try to understand what the team lacks and then try to bring what they need to the city. In November with the coach we decided on the profiles and roles to take. Afterwards we did a quick job. Luckily the boys are arrived and immediately improved the team. “

Do you want to redeem the 2 purchases in June?

“There is time to evaluate it” How do you plan to solve the liquidity problem?

“One of the best things about this project is the aligned way we work. Our coach is an orchestra conductor. Our job is to bring the financial, strategic and football sides together. I’m not afraid of the future, we’re doing the work. just to make Roma stronger also economically. In the next 3 months with the owners and Mourinho we will do what we have already done, establish a plan to be stronger in September “. Will you keep the line of not giving up the best?

“Interesting question, it reflects what football is. We need to make choices to improve, regardless of who sells. We want to make Roma a winning team, the next transfer window will be in this perspective, regardless of who we buy or we sell “. Highest rating for the incoming or outgoing market?

“I can not, in entry is as I said. We were quick and practical to understand what we had to take and under what conditions, and we did everything quickly. The objectives were achieved. Exits: if the players do not play the objectives for the exit There are 3. Make the team more compact, find a right path for those who leave, and have an economic gain. We made some exits, others didn’t arrive: I’m generally satisfied “. Tiago Pinto: “Diawara did not block the transfer market” Has Diawara blocked the market? Who was the closest midfielder?

“Diawara has not blocked anything. Success that football is sometimes like marriage, things are done if all parties want it. It is not true that the third purchase did not happen because Diawara did not start. I apologize because I am here. things I don’t understand: we brought Oliveira on January 12. Then we all said that the market was closed. Me, the coach and no one else can say that it is 100% closed because anything can happen. But it was basically closed. Then it was closed. some of you have started naming names: even Joao Moutinho who was a joke on social media that became news. You complain that we do not speak from the inside. All the names made were not reflected in a negotiation. The names made were all lies, Kamara too. One day I can also explain the Kamara dossier, not now. In the future you will understand better. I don’t want to be arrogant, I want to share my thoughts. All the guys we talked about never had negotiations with us. Then something one says these are blurred goals. Although we have categorically denied it. I can’t do anything about this “

What was Zakaria’s problem?

“When you try to take on a player there are many factors: the player, the contract, many things. I don’t want to comment on the specific case that went to Juve. He was a player that our s couting followed. Maybe the sporting director is poor, but at least the scouting is good. “ Worried about the right to buy back for Abraham del Chalsea?

“The right to buy back for Abraham only starts in 2023 but we are not worried. “ What strength does Rome have in the market? Is it more difficult to work for Roma?

“No, it’s different to work in Portugal or here. I can give you different examples without talking about Tottenham and Paratici. When I arrived here Has Juventus strengthened itself more than Rome? Do you rely on the algorithm to search for players?

“I have to focus on what we do here, not on what others are doing. We don’t play alone, of course, we have to be careful of others, but I don’t waste time watching what others are doing. On the algorithm: now I have more I trust you and I hope you in me. I don’t understand where the story of the algorithm was born. In football there is a great risk of catching a wrong player. Spending and not getting performance back. We are looking for information on many things, to reduce risk to a minimum. But we never took a player for the algorithm. To take El Shaarawy you don’t need algorithms, like Rui Patricio. Reynolds? Maybe it’s a wrong choice of a wrong sports director, but not the algorithm. We must have as much information as possible to do the same right. The algorithm doesn’t tell you take this or that, but we can’t forget that data is important, even for Mourinho’s work. Match analysis, gps and so on. Not you can pre to deny a player just because the algorithm said so. When things go well or badly, the responsibility is mine, not the algorithm. “ Tiago Pinto: “I can’t guarantee Zaniolo’s stay” Can you guarantee that Zaniolo will be a Roma player next year?

“No, I can’t and nobody can.”

How was such a rich market possible with an economic crisis in a pandemic?

“I think it is true that there have been expensive negotiations. The clubs, however, also have to react. We are waiting for the market to go further. I was expecting movements. But I don’t think there will be too expensive figures like in Neymar’s time.”