“Zaniolo polite”: the hashtag on Twitter goes viral

A laugh to dilute the bitterness but, above all, respond to the words of Milena Bartolini by making the hashtag #zanioloeducato among the first in Italy for the whole day. The idea was born in the late morning to a Roma fan on Twitter but also takes hold among the fans of other teams and with irony goes to embrace all the topics of the moment: the Olympics (“Zaniolo polite because like Arianna Fontana he overtook on the left and not on the right “), Sanremo (” because he does not like Bugo and does not leave the stage “) and the election of the President of the Republic:” Zaniolo polite because he does not go to ask Mattarella for another mandate “.

BITTER IRONY

–

Who knows if Zaniolo, while he was flying to Milan with his teammates for the Italian Cup, will have had the opportunity to see the dozens and dozens of tweets about him since this morning. Nicolò is more used to using Instagram, but something will have come to him and maybe he will even have a bitter smile, because the fans have really unleashed all their imagination to protect him. Less anger, more irony: “Zaniolo polite because, when we play Monopoly, he always gives me his free exit from prison” or: “Zaniolo polite because he doesn’t scream” both “after the first bingo number is drawn”. And then, again: you go to the supermarket (“When he is in line to do the shopping and his trolley is full he lets people who have only milk pass in front of him”) to the doctor (“Zaniolo speaks softly in the doctor’s waiting room “), up, of course, to football:” Zaniolo polite because he complains to the referee saying perdindirindina because the referee canceled my goal? “. Finally, Roma: the club’s Twitter profile publishes a small video of the team leaving for Milan in which Nicolò is seen jokingly approaching the operator for a header. Unmissable comment, with provocation, from the referees: “Clear attempt to hit us with a head … Direct red !!! @AIA_it when you need it where are you?”.