New updates on the conditions of Duvan Zapatawho went to Finland to Professor Orava. Atalanta in the last few hours it has issued a statement but without talking about recovery times and without resolving doubts: “Today he was visited by Professor Orava in Turku. In the next few days the player will have to undergo further clinical tests “.

To clarify it thinks about it Sky Sportwhich gives the picture of the situation for Duvan: “Zapata would rather not have surgery but it will take 8 to 10 weeks for him to clear up his physical problem, plus two more for re-athletization. This implies that at most he could return for the last two league games against Milan and Empoli. Given the long stop of ZapataAtalanta is studying what to do: at the moment the Nerazzurri they don’t seem willing to replace it going to fish from the free market. The two names associated with the Nerazzurri are those of Diego Costa and Graziano Pellé: however, should the Percassi club decide to sign the former Atletico Madrid, to make room for him it would be necessary to exclude a player from the list also for Serie A. This is not true for the Italian striker, who it could be included in the list without any need for cutting“.

This is the current situation, then. The season is really at risk, practically over. Even in case of non-operation. If you were to operate, it would certainly be over. So instead he could try to return for the last 2-3 games, those of May. But it would then be evaluated in a few months if he can really take the field. And especially if it’s worth the risk. From the picture that emerges, the recovery times, without an operation, are in any case about 3 months. Because in addition to recovering from the injury, he must then return to condition. Sky spoke of the last two matches against Milan and Empoli, even before that there are Salernitana and Spezia, both in May. At the moment these are only hypotheses, it is impossible to say now which of these matches he will be able to re-enter and above all if he will be able to re-enter. But at least according to the expected recovery times there is no “official” of the season over, at least for now. And there are no press releases either, but they are indiscretions. We must therefore still wait to have a clearer situation for the return of Zapata. However, his season is compromised and recovery times, in any case, will be very long.

