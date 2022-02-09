Zapata injury, season over: possible substitutes for Atalanta

It can be considered Duvan Zapata’s season virtually ended. The Colombian striker, in fact, with or without operation, he must remain stationary until the end of the championship. The nerazzurri number 91, who came out prematurely in the match against Cagliari, was visited on Wednesday by Professor Orava in Turku, Finland, and in the next few days he will have to undergo further clinical tests. Zapata would rather not have surgery but it will take 8 to 10 weeks for him to clear up his physical problem, plus two more for re-athletization. This implies that at most he could return for the last two league games against Milan and Empoli.