“Zapata? There may be tomorrow, I hope I have it! The absent? It was for Covid. Ilicic… ”- SOS Fanta

Word to Gian Piero Gasperini. The coach of Atalanta spoke like this on the eve of the match against Cagliari, paying particular attention to Duvan Zapata who can recover for tomorrow: “The unavailable? Most of the absences were linked to Covid, now we don’t have any morethe infirmary has also emptied ”.

🔴 The official formations of Rome-Genoa

ZAPATA – “Duvan I hope to recover him tomorrow, if today he confirms the positive feelings there will be. In this type of injury there is always the fear of relapse, there is always some fear, he also has a different conviction, today we will decide with the refinement “. It is therefore to be put to fantasy football, with a safe reserve. Muriel remains on pole, but no mistakes with Duvan.

BEWARE – “We are in a position to be able to make choices and also think about this profile, but not only because there is Juventus, but there are other matches. We will play many challenging races, in this sense it is clear that having everyone available I can rotate the formation “.

GOSENS – “It was a big loss, but it was extraordinary, I can only thank him. He was a fundamental pivot, the beginnings were not the best, but he has achieved incredible goals. I wish him well, then this year we won’t meet Inter again ”.

BOGA – “We are very happy with his arrival, he has been standing still for some time, but he has already shown what his characteristics are. He can already be useful right away, both for speed and for dribbling. He is not very well from the point of view of the condition, but he will clearly be included in the team ”.

ANNOUNCEMENTS – “It will also depend on the performance of the newcomers, we are consolidated and we will try to rotate on those two modules that we often do, we will try to insert these players in the best possible way. But it won’t change much from a tactical point of view. The team did well in the first round, in the difficulties we showed our strength. I hope not to have other numerical difficulties, it happened to us recently and in the first part of the season. We hope that under the aspect of Covid to be out of it, we certainly have greater confidence “.

MODULE – “4-2-3-1? Actually we played like this last year, in Cagliari Koopmeiners played in the first leg. I don’t think there are differences, but if there are all we have more alternatives. From the tactical point of view, you go to heal small differences, you go to work on small details which, however, in the attacking game can be very important “.

MIHAILA AND BOGA – “We need to get to know them better, Mihaila has already played on the right too. We looked for more balance as we had a lot of left-handed players ”.

MURIEL – “We had a break where we stayed to train, he’s fine”.

ILICIC – “Right now he has to think about being well, he just has to take care, tomorrow he won’t be there. The list? The important thing is that he is well “.

