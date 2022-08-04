News

Zaporizhia: Europe’s largest nuclear plant “is out of control,” says IAEA director

The gigantic Ukrainian nuclear plant in Zaporizhia, the largest in Europe, would be “completely out of control”, warned the director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi.

The Zaporizhia plant, which was occupied by Russia last March, needs an inspectionin addition to reparations, Grossi said at a press conference from the United Nations headquarters in New York.

He indicated that the fighting is taking place dangerously near the atomic facility. “We’re seeing a list of things happen that should never happen in a nuclear plant,” she said.

Ukrainian officials have claimed that the Russians use the land of the plant, located on the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine, to house troops and store war material.

