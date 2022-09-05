Zaporizhia nuclear plant again lost the main connection to the electricity grid

The moment of a new explosion near the Zaporizhia nuclear plant 1:44

(CNN) — Ukraine’s largest nuclear plant lost its main connection to the power grid again on Saturday amid sustained shelling, despite the presence of international inspectors.

The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant now relies on a standby line to supply electricity to the grid, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said.

Inspectors from the UN nuclear watchdog arrived at the site on Thursday despite concerns about continued shelling in the area. Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for the repeated artillery fire.

On Saturday, senior Ukrainian officials told IAEA experts at the facility, which is currently held by Russian forces but operated by a Ukrainian workforce, that the plant’s fourth operating 750-kV power line was down. Another three had previously been lost.

However, a reserve line connects the installation with a nearby thermal power plant that supplies electricity to the external grid. It can also provide backup power to the plant if needed. The plant was previously temporarily disconnected from the main power line on August 25.

Separately, plant management also informed the IAEA team that reactor number five at the plant was taken offline on Saturday afternoon due to network restrictions. The fifth reactor was also taken offline on Thursday when IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi visited the site. That was due to an internal electrical fault and was reconnected on Friday. The plant has six reactors, of which only two have been operating.

There is still one reactor in operation that produces electricity for cooling, other essential safety functions and for homes, factories and others on the grid, according to the IAEA statement.

Grossi, the CEO, called his team’s presence at the facility “a game changer” in a statement on Saturday.

“Our team on the ground received direct, fast and reliable information on the latest significant events that affected the plant’s external power situation, as well as the operational status of the reactors,” Grossi said. “We already have a better understanding of the functionality of the standby power line by connecting the facility to the grid. This is crucial information to assess the overall situation there.”

Grossi said Friday that the nuclear watchdog plans to produce a report “early next week” to address the state of the facility.

Following the IAEA visit on Thursday, six members of the team stayed behind to continue their work. Of those, two are expected to remain as part of the agency’s plan to establish a continued presence at the nuclear plant that could help avert the possibility of a dangerous nuclear accident.