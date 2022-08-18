Zapping – L’Orient-The Day

Friday

Babysitting Comedy by Nicolas Benamou, Philippe Lacheau (2014), with Alice David, Vincent Desagnat, Clotilde Courau, Gérard Jugnot. On the evening of his 30th birthday, a model employee takes care of his boss’ son, who has left for the weekend. The kid quickly turns out to be particularly hostile and capricious. During the evening, the friends of the new thirty-year-old arrive unexpectedly, determined to wish him a happy birthday. The situation completely escapes the young man, who sees his boss’s house transformed into a nightclub. The next morning, the employee and the child disappeared, and the parents were contacted by the police. When they return home, they find the house devastated and discover the film of the images shot during the evening… M6, 10:10 p.m.

Stillwater Thriller by Tom McCarthy (2021), with Matt Damon, Camille Cottin, Abigail Breslin, Lilou Siauvaud, Deanna Dunagan. Bill Baker, a modest worker from Oklahoma of the silent type, is back in Marseilles to visit his daughter imprisoned for the murder of her roommate, of whom she claims to be innocent. This time, he decides to stay in France to bring out the truth. Canal+, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday

Eugénie Grandet Drama by Marc Dugain (2020), with Joséphine Japy, Olivier Gourmet, Valérie Bonneton, César Domboy. Having been able to take advantage of the post-Revolution period to discreetly build an empire in his town of Saumur, Félix Grandet resents the idea that his daughter Eugénie is old enough to marry. Pretty, well educated, she arouses the lust of many young men, but her father categorically refuses to pay any dowry. When his nephew arrives from the capital, sent by his ruined brother, Félix watches helplessly as the budding complicity between Eugénie and this elegant and stylish Parisian, with whom she spends hours. The craziest rumors are circulating about the two in the town, making Félix mad with rage… Canal+, 00:02.

The Forbidden City Revealed Civilizations by Ian Bremner. A maze of pavilions, temples, courtyards, gardens… the forbidden city was built six hundred years ago by Yongle, third emperor of the Ming dynasty. How was this vast, richly ornamented palace erected? A true architectural feat, which remained inaccessible for centuries, the Forbidden City reveals its secrets here. Art, 9:50 p.m.

Sunday

Maverick Western by Richard Donner (1994), with Mel Gibson, Jodie Foster, James Garner, Graham Greene, Alfred Molina. In the American West. The madwoman equipped with an ace of cards with a big heart and a queen of the game, who does not lack assets, to bring together the starting bet of an exceptional poker tournament. Art, 9:55 p.m.

Le turkey Comedy by Jalil Lespert (2019), with Dany Boon, Guillaume Gallienne, Alice Pol, Ahmad Sylla, Laure Calamy, Camille Lellouche. Monsieur de Pontagnac follows Victoire, with whom he instantly fell in love. He knocks on her door. The young woman refuses his advances, because she is married. Pontagnac is surprised to discover that she is the wife of Vatelin, his notary. Vatelin takes this attempt at seduction rather well, especially since he himself leads a double life. It is then that Madame de Pontagnac and Suzy, Vatelin’s mistress, arrive at the apartment. When Victoire discovers her husband’s betrayal, she is determined to take revenge. She intends to cheat on him with Rediop, who has been pursuing her for a long time. Also enters the dance Jacqueline, a conquest of Rediop… France 2, 10:10 p.m.

Monday

The Goat Comedy by Francis Veber (1981), with Pierre Richard, Gérard Depardieu, Pedro Armendáriz Jr., Corynne Charbit, Michel Robin. Because bad luck sticks to him, an accountant becomes the alter ego of a detective. Their mission: to find an heiress, who disappeared in Mexico, who also has scoumoune. The investigation quickly turns into a picaresque epic. France 3, 10:10 p.m.

Innocents: The Dreamers Drama by Bernardo Bertolucci (2003), with Michael Pitt, Eva Green, Louis Garrel, Robin Renucci. Locked up in a large apartment, three young people, crazy about cinema, idle and completely left to their own devices, indulge in forbidden games, while outside, the events of May 68 set Paris on fire and blood. Art, 11:40 p.m.

Outland… far from Earth Science fiction film by Peter Hyams (1981), with Sean Connery, Peter Boyle, Frances Sternhagen, James Sikking. The League of Industrialized Nations has installed a sulphide mining station on a satellite of Jupiter. O’Niel has just been named chief of security there. But several workmen are victims of serious accidents, undoubtedly because of a drug intended to increase their output. O’Niel investigates… Arte, 9:50 p.m.

Tuesday

The Wicked Comedy by Mouloud Achour, Dominique Baumard (2021), with Roman Frayssinet, Djimo, Ludivine Sagnier, Anthony Bajon. In a France divided between “good guys” and “bad guys”, there is no doubt that stealing a game console from migrants would not go unnoticed. But if the “nasty” Patrick had known, he would surely have abstained! By trying to pass on the fruit of his larceny to Sébastien, a “nice guy”, Patrick is spotted and quickly has his portrait plastered in all the media, becoming public enemy number one. Former convicts, rappers, unscrupulous journalists, all the real “bad guys” take a dislike to him and want to get his skin. He must flee while waiting to see the truth about this affair come to light… Canal+, 10:10 p.m.

Rotten Spoiled Comedy by Nicolas Cuche (2021), with Gérard Jugnot, Camille Lou, Louka Meliava, François Morel. A very rich businessman lies to his lazy children by telling them that he is broke and thus forces them to find a job. Canal+, 11:32 p.m.

Wednesday

Two Dramas by Filippo Meneghetti (2019), with Barbara Sukowa, Martine Chevallier, Léa Drucker, Jérôme Varanfrain. Nina has been in a relationship with Madeleine for years. Madeleine has still not come out to her two children, Anne and Frédéric, in their forties, and she is reluctant to sell her apartment in order to move as a couple to Rome. The two women officially live opposite each other on the same landing, but in reality they live with Madeleine. Their lives are turned upside down when Madeleine suffers a cardiovascular accident. Devastated and forced to retreat to her home, Nina tries to interfere, under the pretext of neighborhood friendship, in the difficult process of convalescence of Madeleine… Arte, 9:55 p.m.

My child after me Society of Martin Blanchard. Aging parents of adults with disabilities worry about their child’s life after they go missing. Immersed in the daily life of a family home in Vendée. Art, 11:30 p.m.

Thursday

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 Fantasy film by David Yates (2011), starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Michael Gambon, Alan Rickman. Harry, Ron and Hermione destroyed one of the horcruxes, which hold part of Voldemort’s soul, and learned the importance of the Deathly Hallows. The young wizards go in search of the other horcruxes to destroy them. However, their lifelong enemy, who has recovered the Elder Wand, one of the most powerful magical artifacts, prepares his assault on the Hogwarts school. Confrontation is inevitable. It’s a real war that begins between wizards and the forces of evil. Only the final destruction of Voldemort can put an end to it. But this imposes painful sacrifices on Harry and his friends… TF1, 22:10.

Conversations with Friends Drama series by Lenny Abrahamson (2022). Episode 1/12 – season 1, with Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane, Joe Alwyn, Jemima Kirke, Emmanuel Okoye. Canal+, 10:10 p.m.