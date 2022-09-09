Zapping – L’Orient-The Day

Friday

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Fantasy film by Jon Watts (2021), with Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon. Betrayed during his fight against Mysterio, Spider-Man can no longer hide. His identity is now known to all. While the government is on his trail, eager to prosecute him for murder, Peter Parker must resolve to seek the help of Doctor Strange in order to develop a plan to confuse the minds and thus forget who he is. Unfortunately, the latter’s attempt quickly turns into a fiasco and the consequences turn out to be disastrous for both of them, plunged, following an unfortunate manipulation that disrupted space-time, into an unknown and very frightening universe. Canal+, 10:10 p.m.

JIMI HENDRIX: HEAR MY TRAIN A COMIN’ Music by Bob Smeaton. On September 18, 1970, Jimi Hendrix disappeared, broke at the height of his glory, at the age of 27, after a dazzling career. Since then, generations of musicians have claimed his influence and see him as the greatest guitarist in the history of rock. This portrait, peppered with archival documents, is based on numerous testimonies from relatives, but also from other artists. Art, 11:25 p.m.

Saturday

NOBODY Action movie by Ilya Naishuller (2021), with Bob Odenkirk, Aleksey Serebryakov, Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd, RZA, Michael Ironside. Everyman living in a peaceful suburban neighborhood, Hutch Mansell sees burglars breaking into his house and finds himself unable to react in order to protect his family. He will release his frustration by beating up a group of violent young people and thus trigger a series of unforeseen events. His old life and his reflexes as an assassin in the service of the CIA will resurface and drag him and his family into a whirlwind of violence that he precisely wanted to spare them… Canal+, 00:18.

THE VOIcE KIDS ENTERTAINMENT One of the pillars of the show, Patrick Fiori returns to the jury alongside Kendji Girac and Julien Doré, still present for this new edition. The talented Louane also made her appearance on the jury. They are taking the competition up a notch this season by doing everything possible to attract talent to their team. TF1, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday

SICARIO Police film by Denis Villeneuve (2015), with Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin, Victor Garber, Jon Bernthal, Jeffrey Donovan. After taking part in a vast police operation, Kate Macer, an idealistic young FBI agent, is summoned by her superiors, who introduce her to Matt Graver, a CIA agent. After a quick assessment, he recruits the young woman to participate in a major operation against drug traffickers, on the border of Mexico and the United States. To carry out this operation, Graver and Macy are accompanied by Alejandro, a mysterious character, who serves as a Mexican consultant for the American State. Art, 9:50 p.m.

ADIEU LES CONS Dramatic comedy by Albert Dupontel (2020), with Virginie Efira, Albert Dupontel, Nicolas Marié, Jackie Berroyer, Philippe Uchan. Suffering from an incurable occupational disease, Suze Trapet, in her forties, would like to find the child she had to abandon when she was 15 years old. A burnt-out computer executive and a clairvoyant blind man help him in his quest against the clock… France 2, 10:10 p.m.

Monday

AMERICAN SNIPER War movie by Clint Eastwood (2014), starring Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller, Luke Grimes, Kyle Gallner, Cole Konis, Ben Reed, Elise Robertson. With 160 enemies on his roster, Navy Seal Chris Kyle is considered the best sniper in the US military. Adored in the field, the soldier, unable to return to civilian life, returned to Iraq four times. France 3, 10:10 p.m.

STAVISKY Drama by Alain Resnais (1974), with Jean-Paul Belmondo, François Périer, Anny Duperey, Michael Lonsdale. On July 24, 1933, the revolutionary Léon Trotski arrived in Cassis where Inspector Gardet informed him that France granted him the right of asylum if he abstained from any politics. That same day, in Paris, the financial adviser Serge Alexandre, owner of the Théâtre de l’Empire, received his friend Baron Raoul at the Hôtel Claridge, where he was staying. This one returns from Biarritz where has just taken place a contest of elegance gained by Arlette, the wife of Serge Alexandre. Everything would be fine for this businessman, if it weren’t for this investigation led by Inspector Bonny, of the Sûreté, who is trying to denounce him as being the crook Sacha Stavisky, arrested seven years earlier in a villa in Marly-le-Roi and released after two years in prison. Art, 9:55 p.m.

Tuesday

FROM HER ALIVE Drama by Emmanuelle Bercot (2021), with Benoît Magimel, Catherine Deneuve, Gabriel Sara, Cécile de France, Oscar Morgan. Benjamin learns, at 39, that he has an incurable cancer… Three months? A year ? This is the time he has left to “tidy up the office of his life”, according to the expression of the so benevolent Doctor Eddé… Canal+, 10:12 p.m.

DESPERATELY SEARCHING FOR BAD BOYS Comedy by Julie Anne Robinson (2012), starring Katherine Heigl, Jason O’Mara, Daniel Sunjata, John Leguizamo, Sherri Shepherd, Debbie Reynolds, Debra Monk. Broke, fired from her job, seized by bailiffs… Stéphanie Plum, a lingerie saleswoman, is in trouble. Out of spite, she asks her rather dodgy cousin to hire her in his surety agency… as a bounty hunter! She doesn’t know anything about it, but who cares, she goes for it. Her first target: an ex-cop suspected of murder who happens to be her high school boyfriend. The only problem is that she is as intrepid as she is clumsy. M6, 00:25.

Wednesday

THINGS WE SAY, THINGS WE DO Drama by Emmanuel Mouret (2020), with Camélia Jordana, Niels Schneider, Vincent Macaigne. A pregnant woman meets her companion’s cousin and spends two days in the countryside discussing their respective romantic misadventures with him. Art, 9:55 p.m.

GOOD DOCTOR *2017 THE RANKING Hospital series by Rebecca Moline (2021). Season 5, with Freddie Highmore, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang. Suffering from Asperger’s syndrome, just graduated from medicine, Shaun Murphy obtains a position at the San José hospital. He thus joined the site’s surgery department and had to prove himself. His colleagues are initially skeptical of this young doctor, obsessed with the smallest detail. But little by little, they realize the extent of his knowledge and his amazing abilities. Doctor Murphy even manages to solve difficult cases. The adaptation of a South Korean series, piloted by David Shore, a showrunner already at the origin of Dr House. TF1, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday

TOKYO VICE: THE ORDER Crime series by Michael Mann (2021). Season 1, with Ansel Elgort, Ken Watanabe, Rachel Keller, Hideaki Itō, Shō Kasamatsu, Ella Rumpf. In Tokyo, hired as the first American crime reporter for the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper, Jake Adelstein is quickly assigned to cover two cases that seem unrelated, but he will soon put his career and his life on the line, by connecting commonalities. He meets Hiroto Katagiri, an inspector who works at the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department and who is in charge of the fight against organized crime. Canal+, 10:10 p.m.

INCOGNITO BOSS GUY GÉRAULT, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF BRIT HOTEl Social magazine. Guy Gérault, director of Brit Hotel, tries the “Patron incognito” experience: the health crisis has had a disastrous impact on the hotel sector. To find solutions and recover, those who wanted to be a baker set themselves the challenge of carrying out immersions within the company they run. M6, 10:10 p.m.