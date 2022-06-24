Zapping – L’Orient-The Day

Friday

BREAKFAST CLUB Dramatic comedy by John Hughes (1985), with Emilio Estevez, Paul Gleason, Anthony Michael Hall. Five high school students who did not know each other until then, meet one Saturday morning in the library of their establishment, having each received a “glue”. There is Brian, the introverted and complexed gifted, John, the rebellious teenager, Andy, the high school athlete, Claire, the young girl from a good family, and Allison, more sassy. Gradually the masks are falling and the real personalities are revealed, especially since the subject of the essay they have to submit for the evening disconcerts them all: “Who are you? Who do you think you are? »… France 5, 10 p.m.

THE SECRET SONG Entertainment. Eight artists discover a song that is dear to them revisited and reinterpreted by an artist. The guests: Éric Antoine, Denitsa Ikonomova, Christophe Beaugrand, Jean-François Piège, Zaz. Among the surprise guests: Pascal Obispo, Michael Gregorio, Anne Sila, Kimberose and Julie Zenatti. TF1, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday

VOYAGERS Science fiction film by Neil Burger (2021), with Colin Farrell, Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, Fionn Whitehead, Chanté Adams. A group of young people, specially selected for their intelligence and educated for this purpose, are sent into space to go and colonize a planet which will be the future of the human race. Despite their high degree of obedience, some discover troubling points in their mission; they go beyond the established order. Chaos and fear settle in the ship… Canal+, 10:09 p.m.

MARINA ROLLMAN: A FUNNY SHOW Humor. Marina Rollman is a Franco-Swiss comedian and the title of her show is very clear: it’s funny. In this stand-up exercise, the 30-something asks herself a lot of questions and answers them by using humor of course, but also absurdity, nonchalance, finesse and many other things. “I tend to get bored quickly. At the moment, the show is about couples, marriage, depression, disability, addiction, sport and sexuality”: Marina Rollman is therefore developing her show as she wishes. Canal+, 11:54 p.m.

30 years of CULT MISSIONS – 2010-2020. Entertainment-humor. TF1, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday

LE DINNER DE CONS Comedy by Francis Veber (1998), with Thierry Lhermitte, Jacques Villeret, Francis Huster, Daniel Prévost, Alexandra Vandernoot. Publisher Pierre Brochant and his band of friends look forward to Wednesday with delight. That evening, during a dinner, everyone comes accompanied by a quidam, “recruited” according to very special characteristics: a simpleton, the most gratinated that is, occupied by a fad, which they will be able to make fun of at leisure all evening. This week, Brochant is jubilant, convinced of having got his hands on the rare pearl: François Pignon, accountant at the Ministry of Finance and mad about match-based models. The publisher immediately invites him to his home under a false pretext. TF1, 10:10 p.m.

THE LAST DUEL Drama by Ridley Scott (2021), starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck, Harriet Walter. In 1386, to clear his honor, a knight challenges a former comrade in arms to a duel whom he accuses of having raped his wife. If he dies in battle, according to “the judgment of God”, his widow, then considered a perjurer, will be burned alive. Canal +, 11:44 p.m.

Monday

TWO SUMMERS Suspense series (2022) – Episode 1/6 – Season 1, with Koen De Bouw, Kevin Janssens, Ruth Becquart. Peter and his wife Romée invite their old, long-lost friends to a beautiful remote home on an island in the South of France. On the day of departure, Peter receives a video dating from the summer of 1992 showing him and others raping one of their friends. He joins his hosts, convinced that the blackmailer is among his friends. The weekend promises to be eventful for everyone on the island. Canal+, 10:10 p.m.

THE TOURIST Action Series by Daniel Nettheim (2022) – Episode 4/6 – Season 1, starring Jamie Dornan, Danielle Macdonald, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Damon Herriman. Following recent events, the man has no choice but to use Helen in an attempt to stay alive long enough to find out who he is. Kosta lands in Australia to find the unknown himself. And the pressure increases for Inspector Rogers who must conclude this affair at all costs… France 2, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday

HARRY POTTER AND THE ORDER OF THE PHOENIX Fantasy film by David Yates (2007), starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Ralph Fiennes, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane. The young wizards have grown up. They now face the pangs of adolescence. This time, the war is open: Voldemort has returned to sow terror. A new teacher has also arrived at school that Harry and his classmates would have done without. She responds to the sweet name of Dolorès Ombrage! Dressed in pink and under the orders of the ministry, her mission is to bring Hogwarts to heel. It prohibits almost everything including practicing magic! TF1, 10:10 p.m.

THE FRENCH DISPATCH Dramatic comedy by Wes Anderson (2021), with Bill Murray, Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux. Each endowed with a particular pen, four journalists from French Dispatch, the weekend supplement of the Kansas Evening Sun, compose the obituary of their editor-in-chief, who has just died, and recount a report that marked them… Canal+ , 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday

MY SON Thriller by Christian Carion (2021), with James McAvoy, Claire Foy, Tom Cullen, Gary Lewis, Michael Moreland. Edmond Murray, who leads an international career, lives far from his son and Joan, his ex-wife. She leaves him a message in tears: their 8-year-old son, Ethan, has disappeared. Edmond finds Joan in an “adventure” campsite where the child was to spend a week. A search is organized to find him, in vain. Quickly, the track of the kidnapping is privileged. Police believe Edmond’s activities may have something to do with the kidnapping. The investigator is soon called to order by his superiors and must stop his investigations. Edmond and Joan are now alone to find their son. This one ends up finding a track… Canal+, 10:10 p.m.

UKRAINE: WOMEN IN WAR – Story by Charles Comiti, Julien Boluen. Since February 24, 2022 at dawn, the Russian army has invaded Ukraine, waging an all-out war, plunging Europe back into the anguish of a general conflict. The men are mobilized, the women and children flee the country. It is exodus. Many of them have nevertheless chosen to stay and act, for their country. Mothers and daughters, fighters or caregivers, politicians or resistance fighters. They are involved at all levels in the daily survival of Ukraine. Canal+, 11:42 p.m.

Thursday

THE PRODIGIOUS FRIEND THE TREATMENT – Drama series by Daniele Luchetti (2020) – Episode 3/8 – Season 3, with Margherita Mazzucco, Gaia Girace, Annarita Vitolo, Luca Gallone, Giovanni Buselli. Thanks to her mother-in-law, Elena is hired as a journalist at Unità. Her first article describes the harsh working conditions of the workers in the factory in which Lila worked. The latter remains impassive: she also refuses to consult a cardiologist as Elena asks. Lila wants to return to the neighborhood while Elena does everything to get away from it. Canal+, 10:10 p.m.

THE BEST PASTRY COOK: THE PROFESSIONALS – Issue 2 – Game. The 6 pairs of pastry chefs still in the running will roll up their sleeves to pass two new tests. First of all, the test of the great competition: the artistic piece, under the particularly sharp eye of the star chocolatier Patrick Roger, known worldwide for his chocolate sculptures. M6, 10:10 p.m.