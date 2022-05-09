Zar Aguilar spoke outside TUDN about Canelo: “He must reflect a lot”

Midtime Editorial

With the suit in the suitcase after narrating the first defeat of Saúl Álvarez in almost nine years, Carlos “Zar” Aguilar”, spoke outside the TUDN microphones about Canelo’s stumble against D’Mitry Bivol And what are the conclusions that this can leave for the Mexican, who has not been defeated since 2013.

Following Canelo’s career for more than a decade, first on TV Azteca and now on Televisa, Tsar Aguilar knows Santos Saúl Álvarez Barragán very well and shared what he thinks is going through the mind of the boxer and his team after being shot down on the iconic date of Cinco de Mayo in the United States by unanimous decision, although trust that Canelo will return triumphant and sees Golovkin as his future opponent.

“They have to think about the panorama. I think Canelo will come back with a win if it’s against Golovkin because GGG at 40 years old and him at 31 is an important difference and Saúl should take advantage of it to return to victory. From the rematch with Bivol, I think they should reflect on what they want because for that it would be a completely different training stage, “he told the specialized channel fine boxing.

The most viral after Álvarez’s defeat

​Why did Canelo lose against Bivol?

According to the rapporteur, it was shown that 175 pounds is not the ideal weight for the Guadalajara because, despite his brutal punch, he never worried Bivol, who did land blows that at times shook the head of Canelo Álvarez, who has never lost a fight by knockout.

“Bivol was an unknownwe had seen some fights where he proved to be very consistent. a big jabprobably the best of all the Semi-Complete and I think that destructured Saúl Álvarez’s boxing a bit,” said Carlos Alberto Aguilar.