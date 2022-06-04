Zara already has the bikini that celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski have made fashionable

Zara She points to the new trends among the most famous models and already has a swimsuit that we saw for the first time on the renowned British Emily Ratajkowski. It’s a fresh, body-hugging, two-piece curtain design that lets you show off that summer figure you’ve worked so hard for.





This is a bikini Zara which is increasingly sought after, as it is ideal for those who seek simplicity. The design of the top is tight, with small cups but with the ideal size to cover the chest efficiently.

This top features a scooped neckline in the center and ruched detail which allows it to adjust to the chest more easily and at the same time creates a better shape, successfully surrounding the bust and being held with a thin strap that extends to the neck for better support.



Curtain bikini / Zara

Zara in the style of a top model

This thin strip that reaches the neck, crosses in the middle of the chest to support the chest more firmly and that you can tie it at the back more easily at the same time. For a more secure hold in the back area, the design continues with a thick strap at the bottom with a clasp closure.

The panties also have their charm, with a small design but in tune with the design of the top. With a triangle design adjusted to the intimate area and with very thin straps on the sides that are tied according to the position that is most comfortable for you. Retains ruched detail for easy adjustments and matching top.



White is the color that is causing a sensation, but the good news is that you find it in four different colors, so you will be able to choose between white, purple, dark brown and light brown.

You can buy them together or separately and the sizes range from XS to XL. the price it has the top of this Zara bikini is 17.95 euros. While the panty is located at 15.95 euros.