Zara and Khloé Kardashian will collaborate for a capsule collection!

Khloé Kardashian has just unveiled a capsule collection created with the famous Spanish brand, Zara.

Khloé Kardashian in turmoil

Eh yes ! Passionate about fashion, the mother of True is embarking on a brand new project. And who better than the Spanish brand to create a capsule collection?

A project that could finally allow him to forget his last disappointment in love. Indeed, the daughter of Kris Jenner is still cold with the father of her daughter.

After trying to pick up the pieces, the latter ended up realizing that they were not made to be together. And the least we can say is that the pretty blonde seems now freed from a burden.

In a recent interview with Robin Roberts for the show “Good Morning America”, the one who is about to reveal her partnership with Zara confided in her relationship with Tristan Thompson.

She admitted to being “felt good” and ” safe ” in the beginning. Bad luck, things did not last since the basketball player cheated on her while she was pregnant.

” I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth and was still able to have her in the delivery room. So yes, it may look strange from the outside, but when my daughter watches my videos, these videos will be so pure and perfect”, added Khloe Kardashian.

For her, Tristan Thompson remains “a good father” and ” a good person “. “He’s just not the guy for me.” That is what is said. MCE TV tells you more about the star’s collab with Zara.

A capsule collection with Zara

A news that is likely to delight fashionistas. Indeed, the daughter of Kris Jenner has collaborated with the Spanish brand for a capsule collection.

Project that she has just announced on social networks. On her Instagram account, True’s mother then revealed: “I’m so proud to announce that America’s most inclusive fashion brand is partnering with the world’s largest fashion retailer @zara!!! »

And to add as follows: “The jeans collection of your dreams is coming to your doorstep. I can’t wait for you all to get your hands on it”. Good American and Zara are therefore partners. Available sizes range from XS to XL and prices range from $25 to $90.

According to information from People magazine, the campaign, signed Mario Sorrenti Gacrossstars Precious Lee, Devyn Garcia, Georgia Palmer, Quannah Chasinghorse, Luca Biggs, Eden Joi and Kayako Higuchi.