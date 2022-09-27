Zara says that in 2022 boho dresses are worn with Motomami boots

that the dresses boho have transcended trends is a fact that we are quite clear. Woodstock hippies took them first, Anita Pallenberg wrote his style guide and Sienna Miller, Kate Moss Y Elsa Pataky we learned to adapt them to our wardrobe. Come on, there are many user manuals for this garment, and although it is true that most are set in the summer, there is no doubt that autumn deserves its own entry.

All the dress trends at Zara

Olivia Wilde and Katie Holmes agree that they get along with the high boots more trend, our heart says that they hit more with converse Y boots cowboyand Zara’s stylists prefer against all odds the motomami boots. Who is right then?

© Courtesy of Zara

Once again: Zara. Now, if you are wondering what the Motomami boots are, well, very simple, it is about the boots biker or bikers that there is no doubt they would enter Rosalía’s new wardrobe. Those that barely exceed the heels, that have a straight cane, buckles and metal accessories that make them different from the others, and a slightly masculine and very rocky air that contrasts perfectly with the romanticism of boho dresses.