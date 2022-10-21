Zara sells the flat shoes that Grace Kelly wore with rolled-up jeans

Photo credit: Sunset Boulevard

Very rarely did we see Grace Kelly in casual looks. Much less in pants and even half of half in jeans. But we attest that it was a garment that she wore and that of course she combined in the most successful and timeless way that exists. In fact, the The look we are talking about Grace Kelly could be from today and it turns out that it is from 1954.

Which again shows that when you dress classic, choose good clothes and do not follow extreme trends only in details, the looks never get old. In this look of Grace Kelly from 1975 it is one of the most casual that she wore in her entire life: straight jeans with the sleeves rolled up, a masculine shirt and especially on the feet, flat shoes.

Accustomed as we are to seeing Grace Kelly looks with high-heeled pumps, in this look she wore flat shoes, exactly the most trending of this moment: loafers. A look that we can emulate and also Zara has replicated that exact model of classic black flat loafers. Y the rest of the look can also be found in the Galician low cost without difficulty.

This look of Grace Kelly with flat moccasin shoes fascinates us because of the simplicity of the outfit, because it is so affordable that we can emulate it with basic clothes and give it our style with accessories. For many, Grace Kelly is one of the great eternal icons of that 40s and 50s fashion, with dresses with a marked waist.

But Grace Kelly also left us inspiration in pants, jeans, flat shoes and clothes that we already have in the closet.

Choose the occasion in which you will wear this casual look by Grace Kelly packed with style.