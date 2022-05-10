Zara: the collab with the Khloé Kardashian brand is a hit in the USA!

There is something new from Zara. Indeed, it seems that the capsule collection with Khloé Kardashian is a hit in the USA.

Zara and her multiple collabs

No need to introduce the brand, in the four corners of the globe, everyone knows Zara. I have to say that the brand has become a veritable empire.

Besides, it’s a brand that only judge by fast-fashion. Indeed, Zara is not the style to recover second-hand clothes to resell them later. Quite the contrary!

The Spanish brand is more the type to release collections for all seasons and limited editions. And this, to the delight of Zara fans.

Moreover, the brand’s customers will have already noticed it, the latter likes more and more to propose collabs. One thing is certain, all these partnerships are very varied.

At the start of the year, the brand had performed one with the New York City Ballet. The opportunity for Zara to offer very different outfits from those it normally offers.

But Zara also had the chance to work with big French stars. In 2021, for example, the Spanish brand created a collab with Charlotte Gainsbourg. Just that !

So, as Zara never stops, the latter decided to strike even harder. The sign therefore has launched a collab, Khloé Kardashian, the star of the Web. MCE TV tells you more!

The collab with Khloé Kardashian is a hit in the USA

A little less than a month ago, the fashion world was already talking about the collab between Zara and Khloé Kardashian. Thus, the star of the Web has decided to work hand in hand with the Spanish brand to release an exclusive collection.

Well it seems like the latter is a real hit in the United States. One thing is certain, the name Kardashian must play in the balance. After all, it’s quite normal.

Thus, the collab includes four pairs of jeans priced at $69.90 each. Not to mention, everyday tees and tops for $35.90.

After, there are also three other strong pieces to be obtained as soon as possible. It is a sculpting jumpsuit, fitted button-up shirt and jacket.

With this new partnership, Zara hopes to hit hard. By partnering with Good America’s missionn, the brand wants to provide more durable and fashionable clothing.

As for sizes, all products are available from XS to XL. What correspond to a lot of people and allow them all to find their happiness.

As for the success of this collab, it is a hit in the USA. In fact, customers are more and more to snatch up these famous pieces very limited. Yes, because the Khloé Kardashian and Zara capsule is only ephemeral.

Photo credit :

UPI/ABACA