Zara: This new collection associated with the Khloé Kardashian brand is causing a stir in the US!

Zara and Good American are established in two distinct retail camps; the former specializes in changing trends at the speed of light, and the latter in denim and activewear designed to fit and flatter bodies of all shapes and sizes. Yesterday, these universes merged with the launch of an edited denim capsule collection that combines Zara’s eagle eye with Good American’s pioneering denim fits, marking the Spanish retailer’s first-ever extended sizing collection. Shoppers expect more inclusive denim pieces revolving around ’90s jeans and chic bootcut fits, as well as everyday staples. It’s simply a magical mix between Zara’s modern, sleek and affordable design and Good American’s anti-bloat waistband, sculpting fabric and body-hugging fit.

The new denim selection includes four pairs of jeans (priced at $69.90 each) as well as everyday tees and tops ($35.90 each). Plus, there are three other quirky options: a sculpting jumpsuit ($89.90), a fitted button-down shirt ($69.90) and, of course, a jacket ($99.90). This partnership is part of Zara’s vision to provide more sustainable and fashion-forward clothing for everyone, while partnering with Good American’s mission to bring more inclusivity and representation in fashion. .

Zara fans who have been asking for more sizes should know that the new assortment offers more than the retailer’s usual SL and jeans that only fit up to 14. The Good American collaboration sizes extend to the waist 30, and additional models are available from 0/XS to 8/5XL. In addition, with respect to the environment, the line includes ecologically grown or recycled cotton and renewable TENCEL fibers. Followers of both brands can expect to see more active measures in the ecological footprints of fashion companies. These efforts reflect Zara’s standard Join Life initiative and Good American’s B Corp certification.

Take a look at the groundbreaking collection from Good American and Zara. You can also discover the rest of the line at Zara.com or in stores near you. Californians will be treated to an additional surprise: An immersive pop-up will be held in Los Angeles from May 5-13, where customers can take part in an interactive try-on and 3D scan experience.

The high waisted bottom has a slim fit with a flared leg for a great silhouette. It features a slightly faded effect for a more worn look, making the piece even more versatile and comfortable for everyday wear. Pair it with your lightweight spring jacket and vintage top for a chic mid-day coffee, or add a polished, work-appropriate shirt for office days.

Can we all rejoice that it’s wetsuit season again? For your next weekend brunch, consider slipping into this tailored piece. It offers a striking visual effect from head to toe while maintaining a casual look. If you’re worried about overheating, the short sleeves and flared legs will help regulate your body temperature, and the hidden front zip closure offers a smooth silhouette.

You may have tucked away your thick woolen coats and plush jackets in the back of your closet – warm weather is coming and no one wants to wear stuffy layers. This is where the shacket comes in. This is an effortless soft blue denim jacket with a relaxed lapel collar and long cuffed sleeves. The padded interior provides extra comfort, so you can freely wear a white T-shirt or blouse without worrying about the stiffness of denim. Keep it in your entryway and add it to an outfit on your way out. It will go with everything.

Fashion repeats itself, so you never know when the denim-on-denim trend might pop up again. Get ahead and choose your favorite jeans from the collection to pair with this classic button down shirt and black heels or white trainers. If the Canadian tuxedo isn’t your style, you can pair it with sleek black pants and leopard print stilettos for a more elegant outfit.

Finally, the casual ’90s jeans you’ve been craving. Even if you have a plethora of jeans, you’ll want to include this faded, high-rise style in your list. The bottoms fit just at the waist and are loose at the hips for a loose fit. The overalls also feature a subtle frayed hem that will remind you of your favorite worn-in pair.