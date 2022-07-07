Entertainment

Zara’s first coat is so beautiful that it (almost) cannot be worn

Photo of James
0 44 1 minute read

It’s been five years since Miuccia Prada completed the outfits of their spring/summer 2017 show for Miu miu with a bathing cap completely embroidered with flower petals. Among these outfits there were, of course, swimwear, but also skirt and pants sets and bathrobe-type coats. The campaign that followed that parade – and which was photographed by Alasdair McLellan and starred by Elle Fanning and Karen Elson among others – remained in the retina and in the minds of the entire industry. So much so that today, five years later, a zara coat that refers to that universe prairie.

Hidden among the many novelties of the Galician brand, this coat is so beautiful that one wonders if it is feasible to wear it on the street. the piece is embroidered with pink flowers completely. There’s no room for anything but flowers in this round neck, larag sleeve coat. It is of an exquisite delicacy and beauty and, perhaps for this reason, we do not see the moment or the context to put it into practice.

The firm’s stylists have played with decontextualization and propose combining it with a swimsuit. Few occasions in everyday and beach life occur to us in which to combine a zara coat with a bathroom piece is viable. But in the lookbook of Zara, as in the campaigns and parades of Miu Miu, everything is not only possible, but more beautiful.

Buy it or just admire it from a distance like a work of art?

