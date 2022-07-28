Zayn Malik dyes his hair pastel pink: photo

Pink Panther! Zayn Malik has a new ‘do, and it’s a bold shade.

The 29-year-old ‘Dusk Till Dawn’ singer debuted pastel pink hair via Instagram, and fans are finding the new look too hot to handle. In the selfie, which Malik posted without a caption, the hitmaker is seen giving the camera a sultry pout as he shows off his dark roots and pink ends.

“Lord have mercy,” one fan wrote in the comments section. Another said: “LOVE PINK HAIR.” Another social media user wrote: “The most beautiful boy in the world.

Malik is known to change his look. In the past, the “Pillowtalk” crooner has colored his hair blue, purple and platinum. He also played with styles, buzz cuts, comb overs and even a mohawk.

Earlier this month, the “Night Changes” artist showed off a grown-up shaggy look while promoting her Paynt By Zayn clothing collection.

Outside of her hair changes, Malik has kept a relatively low profile following her split from Gigi Hadid and the drama with his family that followed.

Back in June, Hadid, 27, proved the two were on good terms when she sent the musician a sweet Father’s Day message.

“Happy Father’s Day to my sweet baba,” the model wrote alongside a photo of herself with her own dad, Mahed Hadidvia her Instagram Story on June 18. “I like you!”

The next photo shows Malik and their daughter, Khai, 21 months, playing with arts and crafts materials. “& at Khai’s baba!!!!” Gigi captioned the snap.

The moving tribute comes months after the family hit the headlines due to the singer’s conflict with Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid. In October 2021, he was charged with four criminal harassment offenses after an alleged altercation with the former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 58 years old. Malik addressed the plea in a lengthy statement on social media at the time.

“As you all know I am a private person and really want to create a safe and private space for my daughter [Khai] to grow,” the X Factor alum wrote. “A place where private family matters are not thrown onto the world stage for all to rummage and sort. In an effort to protect this space for her, I have agreed not to contest claims arising from an argument I had with a member of my partner’s family who entered our home while my partner was absent several weeks ago.

After pleading no contest, he was placed on 90-day probation for each of his four offenses (360 days in total) and ordered to complete an anger management course and a domestic violence program.

Several sources have confirmed We Weekly that the couple, who had been in an on-and-off relationship since 2015, quietly separated amid legal drama in October.

Despite their problems, Gigi and Malik raise Khai as a united front.

“They don’t live together, but Zayn often visits Gigi and Khai at the farm in Pennsylvania when they’re there,” a source exclusively shared. We in June. “They like to spend time away from the city because it’s safer, quiet and exclusive.”

While the source added that “co-parenting comes with certain challenges and ups and downs,” the California native and former One Direction crooner “does his best to make it work,” dividing his parenting time to making sure Khai is still “a big part of his dad’s life.

