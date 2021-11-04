Zazzaroni: “Inter, Brozovic of superior category. Sheriff from Serie C “

Ivan Zazzaroni, in his editorial for Corriere dello Sport, analyzed Inter’s success on the Sheriff’s field: “The last time the season began Gasperini who, for a three-man defense badly digested by players and president, lost his place after a moment and a while and was replaced by Ranieri, coming from the sports Sunday of which he was the appreciated and amused technical commentator. Claudio dei miracoli did not do extraordinary things in the league, but he managed to overcome the Champions League group and then go out in the round of 16 with Marseille. In March, second bench sawed by Moratti: Ranieri also outside and Stramaccioni inside, between bet, intuition and provocation. In Europe, the only acute point of an unfortunate and poisonous year – Gasperini also took it out on the press, convinced that he had insistently sponsored Ranieri -: the qualification for the second round, a goal that Inter would have for the next ten years culpably denied.

Simone Inzaghi, the post-Count, now has the opportunity to repeat the feat. With full credit, however: I do not forget the beautiful but very unfortunate performance with Real at San Siro. Easier than expected the way he solved the Moldovan practice by moving up to second place. Despite having seen all the games in the group, for ninety minutes and more I kept wondering how the Sheriff had managed to take 6 points out of the 9 available. I tried asking around, suspecting that something had escaped me, but no one was able to give me a convincing answer. More than a Champions League match, it seemed to me that I was attending a cup match between a big player and a newly promoted one from C to B. This is to say that only one team, Inzaghi’s, was seen on the pitch. who had brought the ball from home. Only the imprecision of Dzeko and Lautaro allowed the wall raised by Vernydub to hold up for almost an hour. Never, I repeat never, have I feared that victory could be questioned. Also because the best possible Brozovic was at the center of the game: lucid and continuous, of a superior category“.