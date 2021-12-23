Zazzaroni: “Serie A is poor. Inter? The most symmetrical in an asymmetrical championship “

“And at the last of the year, with four points ahead of Milan, seven over Napoli and five more than the Inter-Scudetto, Inzaghi can celebrate Dumfries, his winning goal over Toro, and Dzeko, the author of the assists, or the substitutes for Hakimi and Lukaku, the most sensitive difference – development of the game apart – of Conte’s team. Pleasantness on an aesthetic level. Yesterday Inter were less beautiful and dominant than usual: they nevertheless reaffirmed the solidity of their defense. The top five in the standings are the ones that everyone had expected: surprising the distribution of positions and the gap accumulated by Juve , less than twelve from the top. In the last month Milan and Napoli have lost the most important players by injury and, with them, a lot of confidence and too many points: the bad luck with them was surgical. Napoli, in pa rticolare, he has seen himself deprived of Osimhen, Koulibaly, Anguissa, Ruiz and Insigne: without four or five titularissimi you solve it in the short distance, never on the average. It is the law of the technical values ​​of football. Other considerations: the level of the tournament is all in all poor; certain journalistic hyperbole, a vice and a mystification of reality. The fun comes from opening up the title race to more subjects. In other words, from the bad start of Juve. Vlahovic, Calhanoglu, Zapata, Ruiz, Osimhen, Berardi, Simeone, Candreva, Abraham, Immobile and Pedro the most decisive players, Dumfries, Gabbiadini and Kessie the actors of the moment. Inzaghi, Mihajlovic, Andreazzoli, Spalletti and Zanetti the technicians who did best in relation to the forces available. Genoa and Cagliari the most disappointing, Salernitana and Spezia the unlikely. Absolute protagonists of the first part of the tournament, the Var and some residuals of arbitration discretion “.