Zazzeri fastest of all in the 50 style! Martinenghi second in the 100 breaststroke! Ok Scozzoli and Panziera – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

9.31: At 1200 meters Paltrinieri first in 11’32 ″ 34, Acerenza second, Schwarz third

9.29: At two thirds of the race (1000 meters) Paltrinieri returns to two seconds ahead of Wellbrock’s time. In total control the blue that touches in 9’36 ″ 02, according to Acerenza in 9’39 ″ 69, very far behind the others

9.25: At 700 meters, Paltrinieri’s virtual advantage over Wellbrock is reduced to one second: 6’41 ″ 66, good Acerenza, third Betlehem

9.23: One third of the race Paltrinieri 4’44 ″ 92, Acerenza, Betlehem

9.22. At 400 meters Paltrinieri leads with 3’46 ″ 85, two seconds less than Wellbrock, Acerenza, Betlehem

9.20: At the 200 Paltrinieri, Betlehem, Acerenza

9.17: There are Paltrinieri and Acerenza at the start in the second and last heat of the 1500 freestyle

9.16: Everything easy for Wellbrock in the first heat. The German imposes himself in 14’29 ″ 59, only one second more than the personnel who will be able to crumble in the final since in the second part of the race he took his foot off the accelerator. Second place for Joly with 14’35 ″ 98, third for Egorov, fourth for Christiansen

9.13: Wellbrock pace drops widely in the second part of the race: 11’35 ″ 07 for the German at 1200

9.09: The German Wellbrock escaping halfway through the race, ahead of Joly and Egorov. I’m fourth Christiansen but it could be enough for the final

9.03: There are Christiansen and Wellbrock at the start of the first of the two heats of the 1500 freestyle that directly qualify the first eight to the final. In the second there are Paltrinieri and Acerenza

9.01: These are the finalists of the men’s 4 × 50 mixed: Russia, Italy, Turkey, Holland, Sweden, France, Austria, Israel

9.00: Russia wins the second battery with 1’32 ″ 69 ahead of Holland and Sweden. Italy in the final with the second best time

8.58: Norway does not start in the second heat

8.57: Beautiful comeback of Deplano in the final: Italy wins the first battery in 1’32 ″ 98 ahead of Turkey and France

8.56: Halfway through the race Turkey, Italy, France

8.55: Now Mora, Poggio, ceccon and Deplano chasing the final of the mixed 4 × 50 men

8.54: These are the qualified for the semi-finals of the 100 mixed: Sjoestroem, Shvaeva, Steenbergen, Kameneva, Busch, Cocconcelli, Ugolkova, Shkurdai, Tchorz, Kreundl, Fast, Pammel, Rypestoel, Munoz del Campo, Lahtinen, Potocka

8.53: Shvaeva wins the last battery of the 100 mixed with 58 ″ 99 in front of Steenbergen and Kameneva. Cocconcelli in the semifinal with the sixth time

8.51: The Belarusian Shkurdai wins the third battery in 59 ″ 54 ahead of Tchorz and Kreundl. Cocconcelli already in the semifinals

8.48: Good performance for Costanza Cocconcelli who finishes third in 59 ″ 30 behind Sjoestroem (58 ″ 65) and Busch (59 ″ 29)

8.46: Slovenian Segel wins the first battery of the 100 mixed women with 1’00 “71. Now Cocconcelli, the only blue, at the start of the second battery looking for a place in the semifinal. There is also Sjoestroem

8.44: These are the qualified for the semifinals of the 100 breaststroke men: Shymanovich, Martinenghi, Kamminga, Semyaninov, Scozzoli, Kostin, Sakci, Persson, Viquerat, Zabojnik, Reitshammer, Ogretir, Stevens, McKee, Kokko and Koch

8.41: Some timing problems. Shymanovich dominated the battery closing in 56 “04, second place for Pinzuti who is not enough time of 57” 58 to qualify for the semifinal, where Italy will be represented by Martinenghi (second time) and Scozzoli (fifth time)

8.38: Martinenghi in the lead from the first to the last meter but apparently also in control. His provisional best time is 56 ″ 39, second place for Semyaninov, third for Kostin, fourth for Sakci. Only ninth Poggio in 58 ″ 38, eliminated. Now Alessandro Pinzuti

8.36: The Dutch Kamminga wins the second battery in 56 “42, second place for the blue Scozzoli who closes with a good 56” 93. Now Poggio and Martinenghi

8.34: The Israeli Pitschugin wins the first battery of the 100 breaststroke men in 58 ″ 11. Now Scozzoli and Kamminga in the second battery

8.31: Chimrova, Bach, Hufnagl, Jakabos, Fain, Pudar, Koehler, Bianchi, Uestundag, Salikhianova, Lahtinen, Crevar, Polieri, Kullmann, Shteyman, Ruohoniemi are qualified for the semifinals of the 200 women butterfly

8.30: The Russian Chimrova wins a second battery much faster than the first in 2’05 ″ 63 ahead of Bach and Hufnagl

8.27: The Bosnian Pudar wins the battery in 2’10 “00, ahead of Kohler and Bianchi in 2’11” 24, Polieri sixth in 2’13 “29. The withdrawal of the Portuguese Monteiro already qualifies the blue to the semifinal as there will be only one eliminated

8.25: Now Bianchi and Polieri at the start of the first of two batteries of the 200 butterfly

8.24: Zazzeri in the semifinal with the best time. The other qualified: De Boer, Szabo, Puts, Juraszek, Morozov, Orsi, Kolesnikov, Aerents, Gigler, Zaitsev, Coll Marti, Sakci, Lia, Lentz, Eliaksson

8.23: Marco Orsi snatches the pass for the semifinal finishing second tied with Morozov in 21 ″ 23. The Dutch Simons wins in 21 ″ 22 but stays out

8.22: Miressi is confirmed in great shape and wins the fifth battery with 20 ″ 92, best time so far, ahead of Szabo and Juraszek. The other two Azzurri did not do well: Miressi sixth in 21 ″ 41, at risk of qualification, Deplano seventh in 21 ″ 47, already eliminated. Now Bears in the last heat

8.20: Dutch trio in the fourth battery. De Boer wins in 21 ″ 02 ahead of Puts in 21 ″ 12. Now three Azzurri: Zazzeri, Miressi and Deplano

8.18: Good time for the Spaniard Coll Marti who wins the third battery in 21 “41, ahead of the Bosnian Muratovic in 21” 91. Now the fourth battery with three Dutch European champions in the relay at the start

8.16: The Israeli Maraana wins the second battery of the 50 style with a time of 22 ″ 49

8.15: The first battery of the 50 men style goes to the Swedish Hoff in 22 ″ 46

8.12: These are the athletes qualified for the semifinals of the 200 backstroke: Toussaint, Grabowski, Loeyning, Panziera, Burian, Szabo, Peda, Ustinova, Bernat, Avramova, Toma, Klyarovskaya, Rosvall, Potocka, Mensing, Nystrand

8.11: Margherita Panziera, without damaging herself too much, dominates the last battery, winning with 1’06 ″ 64. Representing Italy in the semifinals there will be Federica Toma who finishes sixth with 2’07 ″ 71 and does better than Gaetani, closing in 12th place overall against the 16th of her rival-partner

8.09: Gaetani is ninth at the moment and could return to the semifinals if Toma (or, more difficult, Panziera) does not do better than her in the third and last heat which kicks off now

8.07: The Dutch Toussaint wins the second battery with 2’06 “17, second place for the Austrian Grabowski and third for the Hungarian Burian 1’06” 67

8.04: The victory in the first heat goes to the Norwegian Loeyning with 2’06 ″ 22, fifth place for Erika Gaetani with 2’08 ″ 48, will it be enough to enter the top sixteen but above all to win the internal competition?

8.00: There is Erika Gaetani at the start of the first of three heats of the 200 backstroke. In the semifinal the first 16 but one of the three blue will remain out

7.58: At the end of the program Gregorio Paltrinieri and Domenico Acerenza will chase the place in the final in the 1500 freestyle.

7.56: Mora, Poggio, Ceccon and Deplano will seek the blue qualification in the final of the mixed 4 × 50, waiting for the big players to enter the pool in the afternoon

7.54: Costanza Cocconcelli will be the only Italian at the start in the women’s 100 mixed medley, where she will try to make up for it after a not very brilliant European start yesterday, when she was engaged in the 50 freestyle and in the 4 × 50 relay

7.52: In the heats of the 100 breaststroke men Fabio Scozzoli, blue captain who returns, two years from Glasgow, in an international event, Federico Poggio, Nicolò Martinenghi, Olympic bronze of the specialty, and Alessandro Pinzuti will leave.

7.50: There are Ilaria Bianchi, double silver in the last two editions, and Alessia Polieri, fourth yesterday in the 400 medley, at the start for Italy in the 200 butterfly women’s heats

7.48: We continue with the 50 men’s freestyle with three of the four silver specialists at the start yesterday in the relay: Marco Orsi, Lorenzo Zazzeri and Alessandro Miressi, together with Leonardo Deplano.

7.45: We start with the batteries of the 200 backstrokes and with Margherita Panziera aiming to confirm the continental title of Glasgow. Together with her two very interesting young people: Erika Gaetani and Federica Toma

7.43: Another day full of blue is coming after the inaugural one that has already given Italy four podiums (three silvers and a bronze)

7.40: Good morning to the friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live broadcast of the second day of competitions of the 2021 European Short Course Swimming Championships in Kazan

EUROPEAN MEDALIST SWIMMING 2021 IN SHORT TUB

ALL THE RESULTS OF THE DAY: ITALY CONQUERS 4 MEDALS – 4X50 MALE SILVER, BLUE MUFFED BY 3 CENTS – CIAMPI AND DE TULLIO SILVER AND BRONZE ON THE 400 FREE STYLE – SARA FRANCESCHI SILVER ON THE MIXED 400 – THE DECLARATIONS OF MATTEO CIAMPI AND MARCO DE TULLIO – THE STATEMENTS BY ARIANNA CASTIGLIONI AND MARTINA CARRARO – THE PROGRAM OF THE COMPETITIONS OF NOVEMBER 3 – PRESENTATION OF THE FINALS OF NOVEMBER 3

Hello and welcome back to LIVE LIVE on the second day of competitions of the 2021 European Short Course Swimming Championships in Kazan. The continental event in Russia kicked off with four blue podiums (three silvers and a bronze), the first three-year event that will lead to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

It starts at 08:00 Italian (10:00 local time) with the batteries of the 200 women backstrokes who see the reigning champion Margherita Panziera in the pool, flanked by two very young like Federica Toma and Erika Gaetani. It continues with i 50 men’s freestyle with three of the four silver specialists at the start yesterday in the relay: Marco Orsi, Lorenzo Zazzeri and Alessandro Miressi, together with Leonardo Deplano.

There are Ilaria Bianchi and Alessia Polieri at the start of the batteries of the 200 butterfly women, while in the batteries of the 100 breaststroke men they will be leaving Fabio Scozzoli, Federico Poggio, Nicolò Martinenghi, Olympic bronze of the specialty, and Alessandro Pinzuti. Costanza Cocconcelli will be the only Italian to start in 100 mixed women. Italy at the start in first battery of the 4 × 50 mixed male and, in closing, Gregorio Paltrinieri and Domenico Acerenza will chase the place in the final in the 1500 freestyle.

In the afternoon the finals of the women’s 100 breaststroke are scheduled with Arianna Castiglioni and Martina Carraro, of the 50 back men with Michele Lamberti and Lorenzo Mora, of the 100 butterfly men with Michele Lamberti, of the 50 freestyle women with Silvia Di Pietro and the 800 freestyle with Simona Quadarella and Martina Caramignoli.