Zé Roberto expected Neymar to return to form

Neymar is having a very good start to the season. In 16 matches in all competitions, he scored 12 goals and provided 9 assists. Zé Roberto, legend of Brazilian football, is delighted with the return to great shape of the former Barça a few weeks before the World Cup.

“Imagined such a comeback from Neymar? I had considered it because he has the World Cup in his sights. His motivation is increased tenfoldassures Zé Roberto for the team. The Selecao can really win it. The last time she was so well armed was in 2006 with Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Adriano. […]She has a coach who has progressed and she no longer depends only on Neymar because she has Raphinha, Vinicius Jr, Antony, Paqueta… With such a team, Neymar understood that it was now or never to go down in history. »

” It’s as if he had realized that he could no longer perform without working”

The former midfielder who also mentioned Neymar sharper than in recent years. ” He finally understood that managing his physique was more important than managing his talent. He worked, he takes care of himself. He relied for a long time on his natural talent. But at 30, that’s not enough. […]He must have felt that he was losing his thrust, his speed, his dribbling. He went to work during the holidays and even returned to training earlier than expected. It’s as if he had realized that he could no longer perform without working. It was time ! It’s a pity that he wakes up so late. He wouldn’t have been the best in the world all these years, but he would have stayed in the top 3, along with Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He would never have been overtaken by De Bruyne and the others.”

Zé Roberto thinks he will leave next summer

Zé Roberto believes Neymar will leave PSG next summerbecause of his relationship with Mbappé but also that with the supporters.

” It can’t last. I feel like he was never 100% accepted by his supporters. But it’s his fault. It’s because of his behavior. The relationship between Neymar and Paris is damaged and the divorce is looming. Me, I see him playing in the World Cup, finishing the season and then leaving. I’m almost sure. Neymar is a sensitive boy. He needs the support of the supporters, the media, the group. If he doesn’t feel loved, he’ll go elsewhere. »