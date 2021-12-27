Zebre: Tommaso Castello leaves rugby playing

The Genoese center is forced to say enough after the injury suffered over two and a half years ago in the blue jersey

Tommaso Castello closes his adventure with rugby played and says enough: this is the bitter fate of the Genoese center, which has been stopped since March 2019 due to a serious injury to the fibula with the Italy shirt in the challenge against England during the Six Nations. The 30-year-old has spent the last six seasons at the Zebre, with whom he has collected 54 appearances and scored 6 tries. Growing up in Cus Genova and exploding in Calvisano, he had earned the passage to the ducal franchise in which he had also become captain (from 2017) leading the multicolor as leaders in 28 official races.

On the other hand, his caps with the blue shirt were 18, with which he played two editions of the Six Nations, in addition to the victory in Catania over Fiji in autumn 2017 and that of Florence over Georgia a year later, in November 2018. How said precisely in a Championship match he suffered a serious injury to his left fibula: from 9 March 2019 the Genoese trocar was operated on twice, trying to return through a very long recovery path that was not successful. Hence, the decision to say enough to focus on his personal and professional future.

These are the words of Tommaso Castello: “I thank the President Dalai and the Chief Executive Officer Checchinato, but also those who preceded him, for their closeness; I thank every member of the Society that I have been honored to be a part of for supporting me in all possible ways after my injury. I thank the Staff and the companions of a thousand battles for the affection they have reserved for me in these years of intense and interminable suffering.

Having to give up is not like me, but sometimes you have to put an end to the pursuit of a dream. For me it was to be able to return to the field, but it was not possible. I gave my best to succeed, but the damage suffered and the surgeries I underwent, with unfavorable results, lead me to focus on recovering a normal life that has nothing to do with high-level competition. . Getting away from the team and my team mates was and continues to be painful. I will miss the playing field, a lot, but I will still try to put myself at the service of Rugby in another way to repay it for the beauty it has given me over the years “.

onrugby.it © reserved reproduction