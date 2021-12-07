Zecchino d’Oro 2021 final, who won, jury, lineup, ranking

All the previews on the final that decrees the winner of the 64th edition of the singing festival.

Rai 1 proposes today the final of the Zecchino d’Oro 2021. To lead is Carlo Conti who receives the baton from Francesca Fialdini And Paolo Conticini. The appointment is on the first network of Viale Mazzini live at 5:10 pm.

Zecchino d’Oro 2021 – advances

The second episode of Zecchino d’Oro 2021 ended: a big party with Francesca Fialdini and Paolo Conticini, the fun Great Magician, the sympathy of Nunù, the exhibition of Elizabeth Lizza, which will represent Italy al Junior Eurovision Song Contest and the solidarity of Operation Pane.

The second partial ranking of the songs in the competition, thanks to the votes of the Children’s Jury, he sees in the head “Superbabbo” (lyrics and music by Marco Masini, Emiliano Cecere And Veronica Rauccio). In the first place of the episode on Friday there was, however, “I could have been born a kitten” (text and music Lodovico Saccol).

During the final, entrusted to the management of Carlo Conti, artistic director of the Festival dello Zecchino d’Oro, a special jury composed of Francesca Fialdini And Paolo Conticini, Orietta Berti, Cristina D’Avena and Elettra Lamborghini.

Guests

For today’s final of the Zecchino d’Oro 2021 many surprises in the program, including the new song by Orietta Berti with the Choir of the Antoniano, “Amazzonia”. A special song, which tells the importance of preserving the largest green lung on our planet. Orietta Berti is currently serving as a judge on The Voice Senior program.

Guests of the final episode also i Guidonia twins winners of the 2021 edition of Such and Which Show. Not only that, but they also won the tournament of champions. No competitor before this edition had ever done the en plein.

Continue on zecchinodoro.org on web game to identify the favorite song from the network: everyone can express their preference and try to win their favorite song.

The appointment is, therefore, today Sunday 5 December, at 17.20 on Rai 1, to discover the winning piece of the 64th Zecchino d’Oro!