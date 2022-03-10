Zed’s “Devil Build” that KNekro taught us years ago

There are many names that have passed through the Hispanic community of YouTube. However, there is a content creator that everyone has a special affection for, for one reason or another. We talk about Sergio Garcia «KNekro«, also known as ‘Father’ by his most staunch followers. And this Wednesday March 9th is a very special day for KNekro, since he has been on the platform for nothing more and nothing less than 10 years.

Since he began his adventure as a content creator, KNekro has left us with iconic moments. The ‘God Variety Streamer‘ and also our dear ‘pokemon master‘ has spent his time in a lot of video games. However, there is one to whom, no matter how many years pass, KNekro always returns. It is, of course, about League of Legends.

the mythical build by KNekro’s Zed to celebrate their 10th anniversary on YouTube

When playing League of Legends, KNekro always stands out for trying to play with picks less conventional than what we are used to seeing. Without going any further, there we have that Nasus AP in the position of support who is playing in this Season 12. However, there is one build that we all remember and that, although he was not its inventor, he did mark a mythical moment in the history of the Hispanic League of Legends.

This construction was baptized under the name of ‘The Devil Build‘. It is a build oriented to AD characters and all the damage that will be done with the items it will be AP. The objects in question were Sunfire Cloakthe Arcane Lizard Spiritthe Liandry’s Tormentthe thorn mail and the Randuin’s Omen. In this way, we were able to deal true damage thanks to physical damage, AP damage in an area and, thanks to the Liandry, we would deal additional magic damage every time we dealt AP damage to enemies.

As we can see, we are faced with a Zed capable of withstanding many blows and, in turn, of smash all your enemies. What is clear to us is that we are in a video that has no loss. We hope that KNekro continues to delight us with this type of content that, no matter what time passes, will never be enough.

Happy 10 years, KNekro!