Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 will not be shown before E3 2022, according to Jeff Grubb – Nerd4.life

One of the most anticipated games of next year is The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild 2. When will we be able to see him again? Not at The Game Awards 2021 and not beforeE3 2022, this according to Jeff Grubb and Nate the Hate.

Nate the Hate is a well-known Nintendo insider and, along with the reporter Jeff Grubb, said its on the possible time period of the next announcement of the Kyoto company dedicated to The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2. According to the two, E3 2022 is the most credible moment, or perhaps – as Grubb speculates – the game will be shown during the Zelda-themed Nintendo Direct that the company is preparing, also set for the beginning of June 2022.

Both claim that the next trailer will definitively point to the official name of the game. In fact, remember that The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 is not the real title. Nintendo has not yet indicated the real name of the game as it contains clues to the story and does not want to anticipate too many details. The release date (for now) is set for 2022, so – assuming it is respected – it is credible that an E3 2022 trailer indicates the official name.

A character runs across a golden field in The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2

Recall that two years have passed since Nintendo officially confirmed a sequel to The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild. We then had to wait for E3 2021 for a real first taste of the game, with a few edited gameplay scenes that didn’t allow us to understand in detail what the game will be like.

Grubb’s statements contrast with a previous rumor: Geoff Keighley had claimed that a game from 2.5 years ago will be shown at The Game Awards 2021 and fans had assumed it was The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2.